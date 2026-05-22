Analyst says Nvidia poised to capture two-thirds of the x86 server CPU market from Intel and AMD with expected $20 billion in revenue — 'Nvidia is already on track' to deliver 4 million Vera CPUs in FY2027

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Nvidia's x86 CPU success rests on vertical integration.

An Nvidia Vera CPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)

This week, Nvidia released its Q1 2027 results, posting a record-breaking $81.65 billion in revenue thanks to sales of its AI and data center products. Colette Cress, chief financial officer of Nvidia, said that he expects sales of the company's Grace and Vera CPUs for data centers to hit $20 billion this fiscal year, thus outselling both AMD and Intel and becoming the world's largest supplier of processors by revenue. This is a realistic expectation, principal analyst and president of Mercury Research, Dean McCarron, tells Tom's Hardware Premium.

Outselling AMD and Intel

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.