Nvidia offers restricted access to Vera CPU in first round of Linux benchmarks - 88-core monster competes with or beats Epyc and Xeon in selected tests

The very first set of Nvidia Vera CPU benchmarks have just been released by Phoronix, with results from a set of common Linux benchmarks. While the tests were curated by Nvidia at its Santa Clara headquarters, the early data from those tests indicates that Vera is highly competitive compared to AMD's EPYC and Intel Xeon offerings, at least in the workloads Nvidia is targeting with the chip.

Phoronix was invited to NVIDIA's Santa Clara headquarters to test the upcoming 88-core CPUs. Vera is notable for all kinds of reasons, but most especially because it doesn't license an Arm processor core. Instead, like Apple's chips, it uses the ARM instruction set on a fully custom CPU core known as "Olympus." This isn't the first time Nvidia has produced a custom CPU core; that would be "Denver" in the Tegra K1 from 12 years ago. However, where Denver was a desktop-class CPU constrained by a mobile power budget, Vera is a server-class monster fed with a server-class power budget, and the proof is in the benchmark results.