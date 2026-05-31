Nvidia's long-awaited N1/N1X SoC specs leak ahead of Computex launch — N1 to feature up to 20 Arm-based cores, standard N1 equipped with 12- and 10-core configs

It's finally happening — Nvidia is set to launch the N1 family of SoCs at Computex tomorrow after years of it being stuck in the rumor mill. And just a day before the grand reveal, most of the specs for the lineup have leaked, courtesy of Videocardz. As expected, there seem to be two distinct SKUs: N1 and N1X, both targeting different performance and price levels. Take the following information with a grain of salt since it comes from documents dating back to 2024.

We begin with the standard N1 that reportedly comes in two configs. There's a 12-core (8+4) model with 2,560 CUDA cores and a 10-core (7+3) model with 2,048 CUDA cores. Either variant comes with 8x PCIe 5.0 lanes and 3x PCIe 4.0 lanes; the base N1 supports up to two M.2 SSDs. Memory support tops out at 64GB across 8x LPDDR5X channels. In terms of power budget, we're looking at 18W-45W TDPs.

Then there's the more exciting N1X that, at the top-end, is identical to the GB10 found in Nvidia's DGX Spark mini-PC, which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang already confirmed. There are two SKUs for this SoC as well: a full-fat 20-core (10+10) monster with 6,144 CUDA Cores — same as the desktop RTX 5070 — and an 18-core (9+9) variant with 5,120 CUDA Cores. Both chips have the same power envelope of 45W-80W.