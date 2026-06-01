Computex 2026 Day Zero Wrap-Up: Nvidia launches RTX Spark Superchip assault on laptop and desktop markets, Intel readies Xeon 6+

We’re back on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan, for another Computex. We have half a dozen boots on the ground tasked with getting you in-person, hands-on pictures, video, and commentary on all the latest and greatest hardware coming to market. Of course, artificial intelligence (AI) is an ever-present at the show (as it has been in years past), and seems to be invading even more product categories. For even more coverage, you can always check out our dedicated Computex 2026 hub .

Nvidia sets its sights on Apple’s M5 with RTX Spark

A new player is entering the Windows on Arm market to take on the likes of Qualcomm. Over the weekend, Nvidia announced the RTX Spark Superchip, a powerful new Arm platform designed to transform Windows 11 into an agentic AI operating system.

At its heart are 20 Arm CPU cores, 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM with 300 GBps of memory bandwidth, and a Blackwell-class GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. Nvidia is targeting 1 petaflop of AI compute with the RTX Spark Superchip. Nvidia’s entry into this segment is so monumental that even Intel is taking the threat seriously .

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Microsoft is among the first companies to adopt the RTX Spark Superchip, having announced the Surface Laptop Ultra. This new premium laptop, which seems aimed at Apple’s MacBook Pro family, wraps a 15-inch laptop around the RTX Spark Superchip. The laptop’s Mini LED display features a 2880 x 1920 resolution and offers 2,000-nit peak brightness. Given that the Surface Laptop Ultra is targeting the professional market, it also comes packing a wealth of ports, including HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and an SD reader.