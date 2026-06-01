Nvidia unveils RTX Spark Superchip for laptops and desktop PCs at Computex 2026 – new platform promises to turn Windows into an agentic AI OS with Arm CPU, Blackwell GPU, and 128GB unified memory

Nvidia is transforming Windows into an agentic AI platform at 2026. During his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang revealed RTX Spark: a Windows on Arm platform for laptops powered by the company's RTX Spark Superchip. The company boldly claims that this platform is “the most efficient ever built,” and it’s throwing its full weight into building a first-class Windows on Arm experience for what it envisions as the next frontier of personal computing.

Nvidia says AI agents are already shaping a new mode of interaction with PCs. Instead of relying on the same mouse and keyboard inputs that have defined personal computing for 40 years, the company sees AI agents as a new interface that allows users to command their systems and find information with natural language.

And once those agents have their marching orders, they’ll need to set goals, call tools, evaluate the quality of their work, and refine it, potentially using local and cloud AI models to achieve those ends. Agents might also continue working on long-running tasks even when the user is away from their system or overnight. That all requires powerful, efficient hardware and lots of local memory.