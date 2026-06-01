Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra weilds Nvidia's RTX Spark superchip with 128GB of RAM, 20 Arm CPU cores, and a Blackwell GPU — 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra display rounds out the powerful package

Microsoft has just announced the Surface Laptop Ultra, powered by Nvidia’s latest RTX Spark Superchip for laptops and desktop PCs, at Computex 2026. Claimed to be the most powerful Surface laptop device yet, the new Surface Laptop Ultra is essentially Microsoft’s answer to the current-gen MacBook Pro. The company has positioned the notebook primarily for AI development but also for creators and developers who seek powerful performance in a portable package.

Made in collaboration with Nvidia, the Surface Laptop Ultra will be one of the first devices featuring the RTX Spark Superchip. Nvidia’s new Windows on Arm platform is claimed to be more powerful and capable than any other on the market featuring 20 Arm CPU cores, a Blackwell GPU with 6144 CUDA cores, 128GB of unified LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 300 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The CPU and GPU are interconnected using NVLink C2C, while the large pool of unified memory can be dynamically allocated between the CPU and GPU. Offering up to 1 petaflop of AI compute, the RTX Spark is capable of running up to 120B parameter models locally.