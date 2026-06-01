Access Tom’s Hardware Premium’s Computex 2026 coverage for free — sign up for an account to read insider reports from the show

Computex 2026 is upon us, meaning our editors and reporters are scouring Taipei for the latest products, insights, and updates for the cutting edge of technology. Want a glimpse at what a Tom’s Hardware Premium subscription adds above and beyond the OG site you know and love? You're in luck: For a limited time, you’ll be able to read all of our reporting from Computex 2026 with a Tom’s Hardware account — no payment required.

During the course of the week, you should expect Premium News analysis pieces on the biggest news from the show, in addition to our brand-new series of daily blogs from our staff. Tom’s Hardware Unfiltered peels back the curtain on exactly how we cover a massive event like Computex, and all the trials and tribulations we face therein. Our Day 0 post is live now, cataloguing the travel to Taipei, the sweltering heat, and everything that we’ve seen so far, of course.

But that’s not all. While you’ll be able to read snippets from our sessions with companies from the show for free, Tom’s Hardware Premium offers you full, unredacted access to transcripts from the show. We’re already hard at work transcribing some of our first sessions as we type this out, so you can expect nothing less than total access to the bigger picture, and material you simply won’t find anywhere else.

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Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

All you need to do to access the free Computex articles is to sign up for a Tom’s Hardware account. If you’re already one of our loyal forum readers, the process is even simpler to link your accounts. If you like what you see during the week, you can subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium for just $29 for a whole year of access, or just $7 per month with a monthly subscription.

By becoming a subscriber, you’ll get access to our deep database of hardware benchmarks named Bench, which is set to undergo a significant makeover very shortly. We’ve also recently updated our CPU and GPU benchmarks with current data and hardware, so you’re getting the latest data. Expect regular News Analysis pieces which dive deeper into the biggest topics, as well as a swathe of exclusive features.

You’ll also be able to access our wide pool of Premium Roadmaps, which track everything from the chips, foundries, and nodes that make the entire industry tick. We also publish a quarterly Premium Build, which challenges our build expert to make something truly unique. A handful of examples we’ve published so far include a hand-crafted Wooden PC case, in addition to a custom-looped ITX PC, which is inside a tiny sub-20-liter chassis.

You should also expect access to Uptime, our weekly newsletter, featuring an exclusive letter from one of our editors. To put it simply, we’re tapping into insights you won’t find anywhere else, with our team of experts ready and waiting to dive deeper than ever before.

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So, while you can access our Computex pages this week just by signing up for a Tom’s Hardware account, becoming a subscriber will elevate your Tom’s Hardware experience, and with our 30-year track record of delivering the highest quality articles, you don’t want to miss out.

Subscribe now.