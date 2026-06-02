Computex 2026 Day One Wrap-Up: Arm makes a bold play for Windows PCs, PCIe 6.0 SSDs are coming, Asus embraces black and gold for ROG 20th

Computex 2026 is moving full steam ahead, like an AI train running down a track made of gold-plated DDR5 DIMMs. We’ve moved into the first full day of the trade show, and the announcements are really starting to fill in. You can catch our Day Zero coverage here and keep track of our dedicated Computex 2026 hub .

Arm PC chips are back in focus

Windows on Arm is not new; the first-generation Surface RT launched way back in 2012 with an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor. Since then, we’ve seen various other takes on Arm processors running on Windows, from the Surface Pro X with its Microsoft SQ1 SoC to a slew of laptops running Qualcomm’s PC-centric Snapdragon processors.

Now, we’re seeing an even more interest in the segment with Nvidia RTX Spark “Superchip” and the new Snapdragon C from Qualcomm. From all accounts, the RTX Spark targets the high end of the PC market with its 20-core Arm CPU, Blackwell RTX GPU, and 128GB of unified memory.

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