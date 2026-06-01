Gigabyte debuts fourth-gen Tandem WOLED and multi-mode Mini LED gaming monitors — 27 to 32 inches, up to 480 Hz, and up to 5K resolution

Gigabyte has unveiled a new line of Aorus Elite gaming monitors for Computex 2026, ranging from 27 to 32 inches. Three of the monitors feature fourth-generation Tandem WOLED technology, which helps to boost color and brightness output, while one includes a Mini LED backlighting.

There are actually two 32-inch models that were introduced: the FO32U24GP and the FO32U24G. The FO32U24GP features a dual-mode 4K panel with a native refresh rate of 240 Hz. However, when you flip the switch to 1080p resolution, the maximum refresh rate doubles to 480 Hz. You get a 0.03 ms response time, 99.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3, and 1,500 nits peak brightness.

For ports, you'll find DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) and HDMI 2.1 (eARC supported) connectivity. In addition, the FO32U24GP supports Gigabyte's Tactical Features, including the Tactical Crosshair, which dynamically changes color from green to red depending on the background. And given that this is an OLED monitor, Gigabyte includes a comprehensive suite of tools to increase panel longevity, including adaptive light control and burn-in protection mitigation.

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