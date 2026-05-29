Acer cranks its latest Predator gaming monitor up to 1,000 Hz — Model joins lineup with QD-OLED panels and an immersive 3D display

Another Computex means that Acer is back with new gaming monitors. This year, the company is launching five new screens, spread across its Predator and Nitro product families. There’s a little bit for everyone, including a 27-inch 3D Predator monitor and a 27-inch QHD IPS monitor with up to a sizzling 1,000 Hz refresh rate.

Acer Nitro Gaming Monitors: 5K resolutions and 1,000 Hz refresh rates

Acer is launching three new Nitro monitors at Computex: the Nitro XV345CKR P ($899), Nitro XV320QX ($1,099), and the Acer Nitro XV273U F5 ($699). The Nitro XV345CKR P is a headturner with its 34-inch 5K (5120 x 2160) display. The monitor uses a VA panel that’s augmented by a Mini LED backlight with an impressive 1,344 dimming zones. VA panels already excel in contrast ratio compared to IPS panels, but local dimming should further enhance this advantage (the monitor is speced at 4,000:1 native).

The Nitro XV345CKR P has a native refresh rate of 180 Hz (over DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB-C), but dropping the resolution to 2560 x 1080 doubles that metric to 360 Hz. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, while native brightness is pegged at 500 nits (1,000 nits peak HDR). When it comes to video ports, you’ll find two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, and one USB-C (65-watt PD).

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