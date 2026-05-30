MSI's new 32-inch OLED monitor can switch between 4K 360 Hz, 1440p 520 Hz, and 1080p 680 Hz — featuring a 'Penta Tandem' QD-OLED panel with RGB stripe subpixels
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By Hassam Nasir published
A true flagship in every way.
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MSI just unveiled a beast of a monitor ahead of Computex 2026, with truly flagship specs in every way — plus a few world firsts. The new MPG OLED 322URDX36 is a 32-inch 4K 360 Hz QD-OLED monitor powered by Samsung's latest dual-mode Penta Tandem QD-OLED panel that MSI has somehow turn