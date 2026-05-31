Alienware debuts 39, 34-inch OLED gaming monitors — RGB Stripe Tandem and Penta Tandem tech should boost color performance and text clarity

Dell has been at the top of its game when it comes to gaming monitors for years, and the Alienware brand has delivered pivotal technological advances, ranking among the first to embrace 500 Hz refresh-rate panels and QD-OLED technology. Dell is now claiming another “first” with its 39-inch Alienware AW3926QW, along with a fresh 34-inch QD-OLED SKU and two QHD/WQHD VA entries. All four new monitors use the same Alienware 30 design language, with AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, and streamlined cable management.

Alienware’s two new OLED gaming monitors

The Alienware AW3926QW is the largest monitor announced today and is billed as the world’s first 39-inch monitor to use an RGB Stripe Tandem OLED arrangement with 5K resolution. Dell is using an LG-sourced panel with a 4-stack light source consisting of two blue elements along with red and green elements. The stacked emissive layers reside behind an RGB-stripe subpixel layout.

Because of this particular architecture, we’re expected to see further improvements in color volume and brightness, as well as in text clarity, over legacy WOLED panels.

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