Alienware's new OLED monitor disrupts the market at just $350, features a 27-inch 240 Hz panel — The 'AW2726DM' is limited to 200 nits, but comes with a 3-year warranty

OLED monitors have been getting more and more accessible over the past few years as both LG and Samsung iterate on their respective panel technologies. Cheaper models were previously relegated to older panels, but throughout 2025, we regularly saw modern OLED displays for around $500. Now, Alienware has just launched its latest 'AW2727DM' OLED monitor for only $350, marking a new era of OLED accessibility.

The AW2726DM is a 27-inch, 1440p gaming monitor featuring a 3rd Gen QD-OLED panel from Samsung with the updated subpixel layout for improved text clarity. It has a 240 Hz refresh rate, with FreeSync Premium built in, so you're not getting entry-level barebones specs either. The only notable downside is the maximum brightness, rated at 200 nits. Keep in mind that's SDR brightness; your HDR content will still peak at around 1,000 nits and look incredible.

That's because this is still a QD-OLED panel with excellent color volume (better than competing WOLED options), perfect blacks, and a glossy coating to ensure clarity. Alienware is listing 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and it's a 10-bit panel, so it can display over a billion colors. The perceived contrast enabled by OLED's pixel-level dimming helps make HDR pop more than you'd think, given its on-paper specs.

We've already reviewed the monitor and gave it an Editor's Choice award because there's simply nothing else on the market that challenges its value. Yes, you can find better specs, but you won't find them at this price. The cheapest OLED monitor on Amazon is the AOC Q27GAZD, which goes for $380 right now. The next step up from there is MSI's MAG 274QP X24, which is listed for $430, and that's on sale for $500.

For connectivity, you get 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are extras such as a KVM, speakers, or even a USB port for firmware upgrades. But the monitor does come with a 3-year burn-in warranty, typical for OLED displays these days. The OSD also features various OLED care options, such as pixel refresh, to make sure the panel stays as good as new for a long time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alienware) (Image credit: Alienware)

Not that it matters much, but design-wise, the AW2726DM is a clean-looking unit with no frills. Usually, you'd see RGB on the back of an Alienware monitor, but $350 doesn't buy you that. The build quality is, however, very solid, and we were impressed with the stand included in an otherwise basic package. It has tilt, height adjustment, rotation, and swivel capabilities; more than enough to get you started. Alienware is offering all this at a $350 MSRP; no discount required.

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