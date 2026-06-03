Samsung rolls out 2026 Odyssey gaming monitors, including 5K and 6K models — 27 to 32 inches with up to 330 Hz refresh rate

We’ve seen numerous announcements from major players in the gaming monitor space over the past few days, including Alienware, Asus, and Gigabyte. Not to be left out, Samsung also has five new gaming monitors in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes across the Odyssey G8, OLED G8, and Odyssey OLED G7 product families.

The Odyssey G8 is available in 27-inch (G80HF) and 32-inch (G80HS) sizes, both featuring IPS panels. The 27-inch model features a 5K resolution (5120 x 2880), which results in 218 pixels per inch (PPI). The monitor supports dual-mode operation, so at native resolution it maxes out at 180 Hz. At 2560 x 1440 resolution, the maximum refresh rate jumps to 360 Hz.

The 32-inch model bumps the resolution to 6K (6,144 x 3,456) and 224 PPI. This monitor also supports dual-mode operation, with a 165 Hz refresh rate at 6K, and a 330 Hz refresh rate at 3K (3,072 x 1,728).

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Both monitors have a typical brightness of 350 nits (400 nits peak), support G-Sync and FreeSync, and include two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 2.1 port.

There are also two new additions to the Odyssey OLED G8 family, the 27-inch and 32-inch G80SH, which feature QD-OLED panels. Specs-wise, the monitors primarily differ in screen size and brightness (while both peak at 1,000 nits, the 27-inch model has a typical brightness of 250 nits versus 300 nits for the 32-incher).

With that said, both offer a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, and a 0.03 ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported, although there is no mention of Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. You'll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 2.1 port, and a USB-C port (96-watt Power Delivery) for your video needs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, there's the Odyssey OLED G7 (G73SH), which is a dual-mode 32-inch OLED panel. It's another 3,840 x 2,160 panel, this time with dual-mode capabilities: it operates at 165 Hz at 4K and 330 Hz at 1080p. The monitor boasts a 1,500,000:1 aspect ratio, 275-nit typical brightness, and 1,300-nit peak brightness (1.5 percent window). The Odyssey OLED G7 has one HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.