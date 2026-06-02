Phison shows PCIe 6.0 X3 SSD controller with 28 GB/s of bandwidth and 6.8 million IOPS, supports 2 petabytes per drive— also new power-sipping E37T SSDs for PCIe 5.0 systems consume a mere 4.5W
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By Paul Alcorn published
Beastly PCIe 6.0 SSDs sampling in December.
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Phison's booth at Computex 2026 had its new PCIe 6.0 SSD controller, dubbed the X3, on display, with claims of up to 28 GB/s of sequential throughput and 6.8 million IOPS in random read/write workloads. The company also had performance benchmarks for its new DRAM-less PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, the E37T, on display, demonstrating similar performance to its popular flagship E28 controller while sipping nearly half the power, setting the stage for a new wave of power-efficient SSDs that will run cool.