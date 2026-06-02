Intel says 'something has to give' with memory prices — company says it 'will continue to make sure that there are products which can take care of older memory technologies'

Intel recognizes the memory squeeze that’s been a plague on the PC market for the past several months. While highlighting options like Wildcat Lake and older Raptor Lake options, Intel’s Nish Neelalojanan, senior director of product management for Intel’s Client Computing Group, sat down with Tom’s Hardware at Computex 2026 to discuss the company’s outlook on the computing market, ranging from Nvidia’s recent RTX Spark announcement to ongoing memory shortages, saying “something has to give” with the latter.

“Longer term, I think something has to give, right? The over-inflation, we will have to keep an eye out,” Neelalojanan told me. “But if I could predict the memory market, I would be rich in stock.”

I asked Neelalojanan more specifically if Intel was planning around memory shortages and making any adjustments to its strategy going forward. And the answer, surprisingly, is yes, though not in the way you might expect. Neelalojanan pointed to Raptor Lake and Wildcat Lake as products that address memory shortages currently, and said that the company will continue to support products on older memory standards as long as it makes sense.

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