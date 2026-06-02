Intel addresses Arrow Lake blunder: 'We needed to build back our reputation' — says Arrow Lake Refresh's low price a key first step, laying the groundwork for Nova Lake

Intel knows that Arrow Lake dealt a huge blow to its reputation among gamers and enthusiasts. The underperforming chips sporting a radically different architecture didn’t make the cut in games, underperforming in some titles compared to even last-gen parts, and although application performance is competitive, it isn’t enough to earn a spot among the best CPUs. Tom’s Hardware asked Intel’s Nish Neelalojanan, senior director of product management for Intel’s Client Computing Group, about the low prices of the newer Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and 250K Plus at Computex 2026, and he told us the prices were chosen to help build back Intel’s reputation.

We’ve presented this same question to Intel multiple times before, and always with the same response. Fundamentally, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus undermines Intel’s existing Arrow Lake range. It’s faster in games and applications compared to the Core Ultra 9 285K, and it costs half the price. So, we pressed Neelalojanan further about this issue in an attempt to understand why exactly Intel decided to target such aggressive pricing.

“From an enthusiast perspective, it was... we needed to build back our reputation. I am sure you would agree with that, and this was, hey, [we’re] making sure we are providing value to the gamers, and we start with Arrow Lake Refresh, and we have a very strong roadmap to come,” Neelalojanan told me. “In terms of desktop, that was an effort to [say] ‘let's go with value focus first, and that will help us then gain confidence.’ I mean, this is obvious... I'm not saying anything which you already don't know.”

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