Qualcomm announces Snapdragon C Platform for $300 and up laptops — Windows on Arm and NPUs for the budget tier

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon C Platform today in the runup to Computex 2026. The Snapdragon C (Compute) Platform will power budget laptops designed to compete in the the $300 range, and features a processor based on a custom variant of its Kryo chip architecture that was originally designed for mobile phones. The platform is designed to slot in under the company's higher-performance Snapdragon X chips and runs Windows on Arm, but it notably features an NPU for local AI workloads in this low price tier, whereas most Windows-based Copilot+ laptops with an NPU fall into a higher price tier. However, while the platform supports local AI processing, Qualcomm did confirm that Snapdragon C will not support Copilot+.

Given its low price point, it isn't surprising that the Snapdragon C Platform addresses light workloads for families, small businesses, and students. Utilizing a customized Kyro architecture tailors the chip for long battery life and cool operation, which hints at the option for fanless designs.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

While the company hasn't shared any meaningful details about the chip or laptop specifications, we do have a few details from Acer's announcement of its Aspire Go 15 based on the new platform. The Aspire Go 15 will feature 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, though it is unclear if that will represent the high watermark for the new platform. Qualcomm did say that we should expect limited RAM capacity due to increasing memory pricing, a side-effect of the ongoing shortages.