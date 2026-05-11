The tech industry is moving faster than ever. Keep up with Tom’s Hardware Premium, available from just $7 per month

The future of the hardware and chipmaking industry is in flux. While the valuations of core companies are typically associated with consumer hardware, today, Nvidia, AMD, and even Intel’s profits are skyrocketing on the back of a ceaseless march to build infrastructure for the explosive artificial intelligence industry. Tom’s Hardware Premium keeps you informed for just $7 a month or $29 per year.

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Over the past nine months, we’ve seen pricing for consumer hardware skyrocket, as NAND and memory get ever pricier. And as the demand shifts, CPUs might be next. Meaning the computers you use every day, including your desktop PC, laptop, and even the tiny edge devices around your home, are getting more expensive. To understand the ecosystem — beyond waving at AI as the problem — means puzzling together a few major parts of this jigsaw, which begins with raw material supply and ends as finished products. We’ll help you get your head around the entire semiconductor ecosystem, as it happens.

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Beyond that, we analyze the most complex machines humankind has ever created: EUV lithography machines made by ASML. THP has a review of the company’s product roadmap to ascertain what’s next, which dictates the possibility of node-shrinks for compute dies from companies like TSMC, who are then employed by the likes of AMD and Nvidia to create next-generation chips.

We outline all of that and more with Premium Roadmaps, which cover vast swathes of the hardware and semiconductor industry. You can also expect to find unfiltered event coverage, straight from the show floor. We’ve published several press-only Q&As with the likes of executives from AMD, Nvidia, and more. With Computex 2026 just a few short weeks away, we’re offering readers unprecedented access into exactly how the industry ticks, and even deeper access into exactly what we hear and see at large trade shows, in times that are just as turbulent as the dot-com boom from 25 years ago.

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