We need your opinions to shape Tom's Hardware Premium

Last year, we introduced Tom's Hardware Premium, a service that offers you more from the expert staff, giving you insider access to full event transcripts, hardware roadmaps, and a huge number of exclusive features you won't find anywhere else. Now, we want your help shaping the next step in our 30-year history.

There are many readers of our site who have yet to take the plunge and subscribe; we want to pick your brains to improve our subscription service. The survey will take just 10-15 minutes to complete, and we can't do this without you. So, for readers based in the U.S. and UK, we're offering a $100 / £75 Amazon gift card to one lucky winner who participates.

👉 Take the Tom’s Hardware Premium survey

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The anonymous data we collect from completed entries is solely used to build a better understanding about who you are and what you want from Tom's Hardware Premium. We're firm about protecting your data, and none of the details you give us will be used for any other purpose, nor will you suddenly end up on any marketing lists.

Tom's Hardware Premium is constantly evolving, and since launch, we've honed in our focus to building more long-form articles, choosing topics that subscribers want more of: We're publishing more exclusive testing, and are now offering more insider access from events, all thanks to reader feedback. So if you're not subscribed, we want to hear from you.

We don't want to build Tom's Hardware Premium for an imaginary audience of readers, but build it from the real needs and wants of our core readership — you.