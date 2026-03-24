We need your opinions to shape Tom's Hardware Premium

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Last year, we introduced Tom's Hardware Premium, a service that offers you more from the expert staff, giving you insider access to full event transcripts, hardware roadmaps, and a huge number of exclusive features you won't find anywhere else. Now, we want your help shaping the next step in our 30-year history.
There are many readers of our site who have yet to take the plunge and subscribe; we want to pick your brains to improve our subscription service. The survey will take just 10-15 minutes to complete, and we can't do this without you. So, for readers based in the U.S. and UK, we're offering a $100 / £75 Amazon gift card to one lucky winner who participates.
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Tom's Hardware Premium is constantly evolving, and since launch, we've honed in our focus to building more long-form articles, choosing topics that subscribers want more of: We're publishing more exclusive testing, and are now offering more insider access from events, all thanks to reader feedback. So if you're not subscribed, we want to hear from you.
We don't want to build Tom's Hardware Premium for an imaginary audience of readers, but build it from the real needs and wants of our core readership — you.
Our full terms and conditions and privacy policy apply. The survey closes on March 31, 2026, so be sure to complete the survey to be entered in with the chance to shape our future and to win a $100 / £75 Amazon gift card.
Tom's Hardware is the leading destination for hardcore computer enthusiasts. We cover everything from processors to 3D printers, single-board computers, SSDs and high-end gaming rigs, empowering readers to make the most of the tech they love, keep up on the latest developments and buy the right gear. Our staff has more than 100 years of combined experience covering news, solving tech problems and reviewing components and systems.