Win a prize by entering your build into the inaugural Tom's Hardware Rig Rundown — submit a build to get your setup evaluated by our expert staff

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Stout Owl
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For almost three decades, the Tom's Hardware team has reviewed the latest hardware, all the way from GeForce2 to the RTX 5000 series. We have racked up tens of thousands of man-hours dedicated to the most accurate results you'll find on the internet, spanning more rounds of benchmarks than you can imagine, for almost every product category you can think of.

But one thing we haven't done recently is take a closer look at the personal setups of our readers.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor.