Win a prize by entering your build into the inaugural Tom's Hardware Rig Rundown — submit a build to get your setup evaluated by our expert staff

For almost three decades, the Tom's Hardware team has reviewed the latest hardware, all the way from GeForce2 to the RTX 5000 series. We have racked up tens of thousands of man-hours dedicated to the most accurate results you'll find on the internet, spanning more rounds of benchmarks than you can imagine, for almost every product category you can think of.

But one thing we haven't done recently is take a closer look at the personal setups of our readers.

With Rig Rundown, we're changing that. We're on the lookout for all manner of incredible, chaotic, or interesting builds that you have to offer. So, whether you're running an eight-monitor behemoth with multiple systems or you've engineered a home server rack inside of a closet, we want to see it all. You don't need the latest and greatest specs to enter; it could be a simple PC build that you're really proud to share with someone. The beauty of inhabiting a community of tech enthusiasts is that we're all just simple nerds at heart, and with Rig Rundown, we want to give you the spotlight.

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The premise is simple: submit your setup in the comments below, tell us a little about how or why you decided to build what you have, any particular specs that you want to show off, or what makes your space unique or special to you. Once we've accrued a good number of entrants, we'll place the best and brightest builds and setups into a shortlist. That shortlist will then be presented to our team of veterans and experts on staff at Tom's Hardware, who will offer their two cents on your particular submission. Our collective thoughts on all shortlisted builds will then be placed into a Tom's Hardware Premium article, where subscribers can read all about it.

We'll also be crowning one lucky entrant with a $100 / £75 Amazon Gift Card for their submission, so be sure to enter to be in with the chance of getting a spotlight and winning that Gift Card. (U.S. & UK only.)