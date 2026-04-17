Build an entire 9800X3D PC with 128GB of RAM for $2,999 — Newegg bundle includes Asus B850 motherboard, 1TB of storage, and RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg is at it again with their combo deals. This time, they put together an awesome 5-item bundle that will not only save you tons of money, literally $1,933.97 (40%) off, it’s built with high-quality name-brand parts, AND the colors of the hardware actually match. That’s right, you won’t have to sulk because they included black ram with a white motherboard just save a little money. $2,999.99 gets you one of the fastest gaming CPUs available in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a massive 128GB of G.Skill DDR5-6000 RAM, a quality Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming Wifi7 Neo motherboard, a potent video card in Gigabyte’s Windforce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB, and fast storage using a Western Digital SN850X 1TB M.2 SSD.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

They also throw in a couple of freebies, including the flexible mid-tower Corsair 3500X chassis and MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240 AIO on top to sweeten the pot. In a nutshell, it’s an entire PC in a combo - just add a power supply (I suggest 850-1000W).

This combo begins with one of the most frequently bought current-generation CPUs in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D variant helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and is a good match for all but the most thread-heavy applications.