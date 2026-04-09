Build a $5,000 AM5 gaming PC for just $2,771 with this Newegg combo deal — 9800X3D and RTX 5070 also come with 128GB of DDR5 RAM, 4TB SSD, X870E motherboard, and AIO cooler

A truly epic gaming PC build could be yours if you fancy building it yourself, and it's all thanks to Newegg. The company have dropped a bundle to beat them all, combining a set of parts with a list price of $5,019 in total for just $2,771. For your money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an unbelievable 128GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, an RTX 5070, a Corsair case, and an MSI MAG X870E motherboard.

It doesn't stop there, either. The deal also includes a free 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD, three free games, and an MSI MAG 240mm AIO ARGB liquid cooler. In fact, all you need to finish your PC build is a power supply: everything else you need is included, right here, for a monumental discount. Ironically, the discount is so good that the combined cost of these seven components is less than the list price of the RAM itself at Newegg, which it sells for $2,799.

● Check out this deal on Newegg

A whole lot of parts, but the fundamentals are what make this future rig sing. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is still the best gaming CPU for most gamers and, despite recently being dethroned by the 9850X3D, it still packs a punch, running only 3.3% slower than the 9850X3D, despite using 30% less power. This is an outstanding option for gamers, with longevity built in, thanks to its impossible-to-beat (so far, at least) 3D V-cache technology.

Save 37% ($1,643.97) Newegg Combo: 9800X3D, RTX 5070, 128GB RAM, MSI X870E, Corsair case: was $4,415.95 now $2,771.98 at Newegg Almost all of the parts you'd need for an epic 4K gaming PC. A 9800X3D, RTX 5070, 128GB RAM, MSI MAG X870E motherboard, and Corsair 3500X RS-R case. Also included, for free, is a 4TB Team Group M.2 NVMe SSD (worth $519), along with an MSI MAG 240mm AIO cooler and free copies of Crimson Desert, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Resident Evil 3. While Newegg lists the total cost of this combo deal (before the discount) at $4,4195.95, the freebies on top bring the total individual cost to $5,019, meaning this combo will save you $2,247 overall.

This X3D tech is simply a boosted L3 cache capacity, increased to a whopping 96MB. This extra cache, positioned beneath the CPU cores near the integrated heat spreader, means that CPU-hungry games like Cyberpunk 2077 don't need to use the slower (in comparison) RAM. The CPU benchmarks below prove just what a powerhouse it is, easily rivaling anything Intel has to offer.