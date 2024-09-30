MSI X870E Carbon WIFI Motherboard Review: USB 4.0 has arrived

The X870E Carbon offers a wide-ranging feature set with several “EZ DIY” features to make building a PC easier. It performs well, looks good, is priced in line with the competition, and is a solid option in the upper mid-range space.

Hot on the heels of AMD’s release of the new Zen 5 processors is an updated batch of motherboards with new chipset names: X870E and X870. We’ll still see many of the names we’re used to (Strix, Taichi, Carbon, Master, etc.), and they all get a facelift, however subtle some may be. While the chipset update is more iterative than anything, you get native support for said Zen 5 processors, dual “PROM21” chipset chips on the “E” variant, and the same number of PCIe lanes available (44). But now there’s baked-in USB 4.0 (40 Gbps) ports and PCIe 5.0 pathing on both graphics and NVMe on all X870/X870E boards.

X870 drops one of the dual chipsets, reducing the maximum number of PCIe lanes available from 44 to 36. This differs from the last-gen motherboards, as X670 kept the dual chipset configuration and all the lanes. It wasn’t until B650 that it dropped to the same 36-lane configuration. In other words, X870 is today’s B650. With X870, you’ll see fewer USB ports and less room for add-ons like storage, networking, and PCIe slots. You still get native USB 4 support and the PCIe 5.0 pathing for M.2 and graphics, which you don’t see in existing X670 boards.

For those looking for a bump in USB speeds, specifically Type-C ports, and who can utilize the increased Wi-Fi 7 speeds, these new boards can be worthwhile. But if the new features or the appearance don’t tickle your fancy, the existing X670/X670E boards are still more than viable. You could also wait until the B840/B850 chipsets arrive, reportedly in early 2025, at lower price points. It’s also worth mentioning that AMD says DDR5-8000 speeds are achievable more commonly on these newer boards. While these speeds are more for bleeding-edge enthusiasts than real-world performance gains, it’s still nice to see.

Generational differences aside, MSI hits the shelves with four board models, one from each series. At the top is the flagship MEG X870E Godlike (pricing is still up in the air there), followed by the upper mid-range MPG X870E Carbon ($499.99), the MAG X870 Tomahawk WIFI ($299.99), and for the Creators, the Pro X870-P WIFI ($239.99). MSI updated the aesthetics on these new-generation boards and added several “EZ DIY” features to make things easier when building or replacing parts. These features include the EZ M.2 Clip II and Frozr Shields II, EZ Antenna, and the EZ PCIe release sporting a button to lock and unlock the video card in place. Most features trickle down the product stack and are not exclusive to the high-end. MSI also updated its BIOS to a new Click BIOS X. Gone are the familiar selectable headers on the left and right, replaced by a more intuitive but unfamiliar layout for long-time MSI users.

The MSI X870E Carbon WIFI on our test bench today was the first board tested using the new AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor. Performance-wise, the board held its own against the other comparables and proved competent across various functions, including gaming. The Carbon board sports dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets and two more PCIe 4.0 sockets, Wi-Fi 7, and 2.5 and 5 GbE ports. It also boasts ample USB connectivity on the rear IO, including four Type-C ports, two of which are USB 4.0 40 Gbps ports. Additionally, the Carbon features numerous EZ DIY "one touch" features and 110A SPS MOSFETs, making it capable of driving even the powerful 170W Ryzen 9 9950X.

Below, we’ll examine the board's details and determine whether it deserves a spot on our Best Motherboards list. But before we share test results and discuss details, here are the specifications from MSI.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) Chipset X870E Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 21 Phase (18x 110A SPSMOSFETs for Vcore) Video Ports (2) USB 4 (Type-C) (1) HDMI (v2.1) USB Ports (2) USB 4.0 (40 Gbps) Type-C (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C (9) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Network Jacks (1) 2.5 GbE (1) 5 GbE Audio Jacks (2) Analog + SPDIF Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (2) v5.0 (x16, x8/x8) (1) v4.0 (x4) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 ✗ CrossFire/SLI ?? DIMM Slots (4) DDR5-8400(OC), 256GB Capacity • 1DPC 1R Max speed up to 8400+ MT/s • 1DPC 2R Max speed up to 6400+ MT/s • 2DPC 1R Max speed up to 6400+ MT/s • 2DPC 2R Max speed up to 4800+ MT/s M.2 Sockets (2) PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm) (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 110mm) (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm) Supports RAID 0/1/10 SATA Ports (4) SATA3 6 Gbps (Supports RAID 0/1/10) USB Headers (1) USB v3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) Type-C (2) USB v3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) (2) USB v2.0 (480 Mbps) Fan/Pump Headers (7) 4-Pin (Accepts PWM and DC) RGB Headers (3) aRGB (3-pin) (1) RGB (4-pin) Diagnostics Panel (1) Post Status Checker (4 LEDs) (1) 2-character Debug LED Internal Button/Switch (2) Power On/Off buttons (1) LED on/off switch SATA Controllers ✗ Ethernet Controller(s) (1) Realtek 8125 (2.5 GbE) (1) Realtek 8126 (5 GbE) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Qualcomm Fast Connect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 - 320 MHz, 6 GHz, 5.8 GHz, BT 5.4 USB Controllers Asmedia ASM4242 HD Audio Codec Realtek ALC4080 DDL/DTS ✗ / ✗ Warranty 3 Years

Inside the Box of the MSI X870E Carbon WIFI

Several accessories arrive in the box along with the motherboard. You get a couple of RGB extensions, SATA cables, and the EZ-Conn cable (converts a proprietary board header into RBG, fan, and USB2 headers), among a few more useful items. There’s enough here to get you going. The complete list is below.

Installation guide, drive labels

Hex tool

USB stick (motherboard support/drivers)

(2) SATA cables

Quick connect Wi-Fi 7 antenna

(3) aRGB (3-pin) extension cables

EZ-Conn connector

Design of the X870E Carbon

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

The X870E Carbon sports an updated appearance, and in my opinion, it's a good one. The black 8-layer server-grade PCB gives way to black heatsinks that cover any bits that may get hot. The VRM heatsink still has the MSI dragon and is tastefully illuminated from behind by RGBs. A larger heatsink with the Carbon branding (also backlit by RGBs) covers the primary PCIe 5.0 M.2 socket, while plate-type heatsinks cover the chipset chips and the other M.2 sockets. All M.2 heatsinks use MSI’s EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II for easy access the drive sockets with one finger. Overall, the look of the board has improved over the previous generation and fits well with most build themes.

(Image credit: MSI)

In the upper-left corner, we spy two 8-pin EPS (one required) connectors to power the processor. Surrounding those are the large heatpipe-connected VRM heatsinks, which share the heat load. There is plenty of mass and enough surface area to keep the high-end MOSFETs below running well within specification, even with a Ryzen 9 9950X and some overclocking. The Mystic Light application (via MSI Center) manages RGB features, such as those on the VRM and M.2 heatsink or any attached to the RGB headers.

Moving right, past the socket, we first run into the four unreinforced DRAM slots with a single locking mechanism at the top (where it should be). MSI lists support for up to 256GB and speeds over DDR5-8000 – our DDR5-6000 and DDR5-7200 kits worked without issue. AMD promises increased memory speed support with these new boards, and although the DDR5-8000 kit booted, we couldn’t successfully run a stress test against it. I’d imagine with additional tweaking it could work, but your mileage may vary. Stick to the QVL list (unavailable when we wrote this) for best results.

Above the RAM slots are the first three (of seven) 4-pin fan headers. Each header supports PWM- and DC-controlled devices. There’s plenty of power to go around with the CPU_FAN1 header at 2A/24W. The PUMP_SYS1 runs at 3A/36W, while the systems fan headers each output up to 1A. MSI provides supplemental 12V power via a 6+2-pin PCI connection on the bottom of the board to simultaneously help with demanding GPU use and maximum system cooling, so you can crank all of the outputs without adding undue stress on the 24-pin ATX connector with high-powered graphics cards.

Working our way down the right edge, we spy another 4-pin fan header and the first (of three) 3-pin ARGB headers. Just below are the EZ Debug LED and EZ Digi-Debug LED. The first is a set of four LEDs labeled CPU, Boot, DRAM, and VGA light up during POST. If there’s a problem, the corresponding LED remains lit, showing where the problem is. The Digi-Debug LED displays codes during POST to point more accurately to any issue. Next is the 24-pin ATX connector to power the board and a new feature MSI calls the EZ-Connector. This specific connector (there are two), JAF_2, integrates all headers of an ARGB cooling solution in one connector and is ready for MSI’s next-gen MPG series liquid cooler. This header can be converted into an additional ARGB, fan header, and USB 2.0 header with an EZ Conn cable (included).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Power delivery on the Carbon WIFI consists of 21 phases, 18 of which are dedicated to Vcore. Power comes from the 8-pin EPS connector(s) onto a Renesas RAA229620 controller. From there, power moves to the 110A SPS MOSFETs. The 1,980A available is plenty for even the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X or 9950X. The VRMs will not hold you back, even if you decide to overclock.

(Image credit: MSI)

On the left side, a partially exposed audio section hides below a heatsink. You see the audio separation line from here to the IO area above, with a few yellow capacitors dedicated to audio and the brain of it all, the Realtek ALC4080 codec. You won’t find any fancy amps or DACs, but you should be pleased with the sound quality overall.

Four M.2 sockets and three PCIe slots sit in the middle of the board. Starting with the slots, the X870E Carbon WIFI comes with three full-length PCIe slots. The top two slots (the top is the primary for graphics cards) use reinforced slots and there’s a fancy new locking mechanism, EZ PCIe Release, on the top slot. Simply push the button next to the DRAM slots to lock or unlock the card in the slot. A tiny window with a picture of a locked or unlocked lock shows the status, so you don’t try to remove the card and take the slot with it. These top two slots connect through the CPU and run at PCIe 5.0 x16 or x8x/8 speeds. The bottom slot connects through the chipset and runs up to PCIe 4.0 x4 speeds.

Mixed in among the PCIe slots are four M.2 sockets. There are two PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) sockets and two PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) sockets. The two PCIe 5.0 x4 support up to 80mm modules, while the PCIe 4.0 sockets handle up to 110mm devices. MSI’s quest to make things “EZ” reaches the M.2 in two ways. First, all four sockets have the screwless EZ M.2 Clip II, and all of the heatsinks use the EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II that removes the heatsink with one finger (and slots back in easily). These updates are a blessing because I was tired of dropping and losing those tiny screws!

Moving right past the chipset and hiding under a heatsink are the four SATA ports, a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 (20 Gbps) Type-C header, and, finally, two 19-pin USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) headers.

Across the bottom of the board are several exposed headers. You’ll find the usual, including additional USB ports, RGB headers, power/reset buttons, and more. Below is a complete list from left to right.

Front panel audio

4-pin RGB header

3-pin ARGB header

(2) System fan headers

Supplemental PCIe board power

System Fan header

(2) USB 2.0 headers

3-pin ARGB header

Power and Reset buttons

LED on/off switch

System fan header

Front panel header

(Image credit: MSI)

The rear IO on the X870E Carbon is just plain busy. There's very little free space between the ports, buttons and labels. MSI has more informative labeling (white text on a black background) that shows the speed and functionality of the port or button. There are nine USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports and four Type-C ports: 2x USB 4.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), which should be plenty for most users. The single HDMI port handles video and the USB 4.0 ports also carry that functionality. In the middle are three small buttons that cover BIOS Flashback, Clear CMOS, and a Smart button with multiple functions (reboot, led on/off, safe boot, and turbo fan). For networking, you get a 2.5 GbE and a 5GbE port and the antenna connections for the ‘fast’ Wi-Fi 7.

