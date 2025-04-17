Save a whopping $70 on this MSI B850 Gaming Plus WiFi AM5 motherboard deal

I've witnessed a few great deals floating around the interwebs today, but one that's caught my attention is this limited-time offer on a new AM5 motherboard from MSI. It offers a massive discount and all the features I'd be looking for in a new gaming PC build. Gone are the days when I could build a good gaming PC for under $600, with PC component prices rising to astronomical levels. Just the graphics card alone would eat up that budget. Anyway, I digress. This motherboard could be the starting point of a new PC build with an AMD CPU, PCIe Gen 5 SSD, and it even features WiFi 7 and 5GB LAN — very nice.

The MSI B850 Gaming Plus WiFi is on sale at Newegg for just $189 when you use the code EPERA527 at checkout. The original listing price for this motherboard is $259, so the code saves you $70. You won't find this same motherboard model at a cheaper price anywhere else.

The MSI B850 Gaming Plus WiFi is a gaming-focused motherboard, using AMD's B850 chipset. Along with blisteringly fast WiFi 7 wireless connectivity, this motherboard also comes equipped with a 5GB Ethernet LAN port. You can pair this motherboard with AMD processors from the 7000, 8000, and current 9000 series lineups for a powerful gaming rig, provided you also pair it with an appropriate GPU (if you can find one).

Other features of this motherboard include three M.2 slots, with support for PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs. However, not all the M.2 slots are equal, with the second and third slots supporting PCIe Gen 4x4 and Gen 4x2, respectively. There is also excellent 7.1 HD audio incorporated into the motherboard for connecting to your headphones or speaker setup.

