Corsair 3500X ARGB Review: Wrap around with Corsair’s distinctive style

Corsair’s 3500X ARGB is a decent wrap-around glass computer case with back-connect motherboard support, but it’s a bit pricier than competitors. If you like it, you may want to consider the more expensive iCUE LINK version for its improved lighting and features – otherwise, equally good alternatives are available for less.

Corsair has a long history of popular PC cases, like the 7000 and 5000 series. More recently, we looked at the 2500D and its optional wood paneling . The latest of the company’s cases to land on our test bench is the 3500X ARGB. It features a wrap-around design with front and side glass panels, and back-connect motherboard support, horizontal and vertical GPU support, and a distinctive Corsair grille aesthetic.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The version we’re reviewing today includes three 120mm ARGB fans pre-installed, but there is also a barebones model with no fans and an iCUE Link variant available for purchase. If you’re not familiar with the iCue ecosystem, check out our hands-on article covering it in detail here – it offers more fine-grained control and customization than traditional ARGB lighting, and a cable-simplifying build process, at a premium price.



Can the Corsair 3500X earn a spot on our best PC cases list? We’ll have to build a system in it and test it to say for sure. But first, here are the case’s specs, from Corsair.

Product Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Support EATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ATX Color Black or White Case Dimensions 506mm (H) x 460mm (L) x 240mm (W) 2.5” Drive Support 2 3.5” Drive Support 2 Expansion Slots 7 Horizontal or 4 vertical CPU Cooler Clearance 170mm GPU Clearance 410mm PSU Length 180mm Radiator Support Up to 360mm Price $109.99 USD for the 3500X ARGB (reviewed) $149.99 for iCUE LINK variant $89.99 USD for barebones version with no fans

Features of the Corsair 3500X Computer Case

▶ Reverse-connect motherboard support

Like many recent PC cases, Corsair’s 3500X supports back-connect style motherboards that move most of a system’s connectors and cables to the back of the board, like MSI’s Project Zero .

The back of MSI’s Z790 Project Zero Motherboard, showing the connections on the rear. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In addition to back-connect style motherboards, traditional EATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini-ATX are supported as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Corsair themed grille

All of the case’s ventilation grilles, including the paths in the side panels, covering the PSU, and the PCI slot connectors, feature Corsair’s distinctive design.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Unified F-Panel header

I find standard front-panel headers to be annoying because the multiple tiny pin plugs are separate. While I always remember where the power button connection goes, I sometimes have difficulty remembering the exact positions of the power LEDs and other connections.

This isn’t a problem with Corsair’s 3500x, which includes a unified F-Panel. This might be a small thing, but it’s a small improvement that I greatly appreciate. It’s nice that this feature seems to be taking off and becoming common with new cases.

And don’t fret. If you have an older motherboard that doesn’t support the full F-panel connection, Corsair also includes an adapter so you can connect (or not) whichever jumpers you need.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Storage drive bay

The Corsair 3500X’s included drive bay has space for two 2.5-inch drives and two 3.5-inch drives at the same time: 2.5-inchers go on the back, and 3.5-inch drives are mounted to the front. While this won’t satisfy the needs of data hoarders, this should be plenty sufficient for most users – especially if you’re also using M.2 NVMe SSDs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Cable management features

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3500X doesn’t include Velcro straps or cable channels, but it does have many tie-down points (see image above) and includes zip ties (image below) to keep things tidy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Case IO panel

The top of the 3500X features power and reset buttons, a combined headphone and microphone jack, as well as three USB ports, two of which are USB-A with one USB-C.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Pre-installed RS120 ARGB 120mm fans

The reviewed version of the 3500X includes three of Corsair’s RS120 ARGB fans preinstalled on the side panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The barebones variant of this case, which saves you $20 compared to the reviewed 3500X ARGB model, doesn’t have any pre-installed fans.

The iCUE LINK 3500X model is $40 more expensive ($149), but features upgraded iCUE Link RX120 RGB fans and the associated system hub to control the fans. If you aim to show off your build and want sophisticated lighting control, it’s worth considering. iCUE features a simplified proprietary connector for connecting the company’s cooling and fan products, and allows for more fine-grained lighting control than traditional ARGB connections.For more detailed information on iCue Link, check out our hands on with the iCUE ecosystem here.

(Image credit: Corsair)

▶ Support for up to ten fans and two 360mm radiators

The included intake fans should be sufficient for most users, but for those who want maximum thermal dissipation, the case supports up to ten fans – I’ve included an image below to show where these fans can be installed.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The case also supports up to two 360mm AIOs, mounted to the top or side of the case.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Vertical and Horizontal GPU Support, seven expansion slots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3500X supports both horizontal and vertical GPU support, though the latter does require the purchase of a separate PCI-e riser cable.

▶ Shift PSU Support

The 3500X also supports Corsair’s “Shift” style power supplies , which place the connections on the side of the PSU for easier access.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Cross section photo

Corsair’s product page includes a handy cross section photo which users considering this case may find interesting, as it shows the design in detail. I’ve included it below.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Testing Methodology and Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel i5-14600K CPU Cooler Thermalright Assassin X 120 R SE Motherboard MSI Z690-A Pro DDR4 PSU Silverstone Hela 1300R Platinum GPU MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X 12G OC

▶ Maximum Noise Levels



The noise meter we’re using is not accurate below 36.4 dBA. For this reason, the “zero” in our noise level chart below is 35 dBA. This is approximately the baseline noise of a quiet library.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of maximum noise, Corsair’s 3500X case can get a bit loud, registering at up to 50.8 dBA. For thermal tests, however, I’ve normalized the fans to 36.4 dBA. There’s no need to let the fans operate at full speed, and I prefer a quietly running system.

▶ Thermal Tests

The tests I’m running are designed to “represent” a gaming workload, but as the CPU workload is relatively constant, these results should actually be a little bit worse than what you’d typically encounter with games – which can have varying loads depending on the scene rendered. You should consider these results to be comparable to a “worst case” scenario in gaming, rather than a “typical” result.

The first test I’ll run is designed to emulate a CPU-intensive game with the CPU operating at “stock” settings. To get an idea of power consumption during gaming with Intel’s i5-14600K, I tested a small variety of games and the worst power consumption I observed was about 100W – most games used considerably less.

▶ Stock CPU thermal results

For the first thermal test, I tested the CPU while consuming 95W. Concurrently, the MSI RTX 4070 I’m using is also placed under a load of approximately 200W. The test results were optimal, with the CPU reaching only 66C. However, this was slightly worse than NZXT’s H5 flow – which only has one intake fan, compared to the three included with the Corsair 3500. I’m guessing this has to do with the direction of the fans – Corsair’s are side intake fans, whereas the NZXT has a direct airflow route as its fan is located on the front of the case.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This doesn’t quite tell the entire story, though. While Corsair’s CPU temperatures were slightly behind NZXT’s H5 Flow, the 3500X had better GPU thermals. The GPU thermal temperatures were better by approximately the same number of degrees that the CPU temperatures were worse. So overall, I’m considering this a draw between the two cases.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Overclocked CPU thermal tests

The second test I’ve done is designed to emulate the thermal intensity of gaming while running the CPU overclocked. In theory, this would represent the loads a competitive gamer might see, such as FPS shooters where framerate performance is primarily limited by the CPU rather than the GPU.

To get ready for this test, I first spent time overclocking and verifying the stability of the CPU. With the settings I used, I was able to run the CPU at up to 5.6ghz. After verifying the CPU’s stability, I tested games and the worst power consumption I observed was about 140W. So for this second thermal test, I’ve set the power limit to a little lower, 130W. As with before, the GPU is placed under a load that consumes approximately 200W.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When dealing with an overclocked CPU, ideally you want to keep temperatures under 80 degrees C during workloads. Performing this test in Corsair’s 3500X resulted in a CPU temperature of 77.5C – a few degrees below my discomfort point for an overclocked CPU. This is essentially on par with NZXT’s H5 Flow, with only a 0.5C difference in recorded temperature.

Keep in mind that these tests are performed with an extremely basic, single-tower cooler from Thermalright, the Assassin X 120 R SE. If you’re particular about temperatures, using a stronger cooler will yield better results.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Taking a look at GPU thermals, Corsair’s 3500X again leads over the NZXT H5 Flow – this time by 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Conclusion

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Corsair’s 3500X ARGB is a good-quality wrap-around computer case with back-connect motherboard support. But there are equally good competitors for lower prices available. If this case interests you, I’d recommend looking at the more expensive iCUE LINK model instead – while it is even pricier than the 3500X ARGB model reviewed today, it comes with the advantage of the iCUE ecosystem’s more detailed lighting control, which is superior to traditional ARGB lighting.

