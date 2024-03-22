Corsair's RM750x Shift PSU with side-mounted power cables is down to $89, its lowest-ever price

Adding additional cables (or just making sure they're all fully seated) with a modular PSU is usually a pain once the PSU is installed because the ports face the inside of the case – and they're usually obscured by cable slack. Corsair's RMx Shift line solves that issue (in most cases, at least), by putting the power cable plugs on the side of the power supply.



I've used the 1000W version in a few builds and found it quite convenient. Today, you can pick up the 750W RM750x Shift power supply for just $89.99 during Amazon's Big Spring sale. That's the lowest price we've seen on this PSU, with it usually selling for around $110.

Corsair RM750x Shift PSU: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCORSAIR-RM750x-Shift-Modular-Supply%2Fdp%2FB0C61XRJBGhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2FCORSAIR-RM750x-Shift-Modular-Supply%2Fdp%2FB0C61XRJBG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now $89 at Amazon (was $109)



The RM750x Shift is a fully modular power supply with its connectors on the side instead of the front. It's 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency and has a Zero RPM mode that keeps it dead silent under 50% load.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Of course, you need to consider what case you'll be using if you're considering one of these power supplies. (Check our list of best PC cases if you need help deciding). Many cases don't have clearance of the side of the power supply or at least don't have easy open access to the side.



But for those cases that do have clearance on the side of the PSU mounting area, the Shift can make building and upgrading much easier, since the power plugs are always in easy reach. It also tends to make cable routing easier if you're a PC-building neat freak.



Note that you probably don't want to stick to GPUs in the RTX 4070 Ti range and below if you opt for this 750W power supply. Corsair of course makes higher-wattage options in the RMx Shift line, but sadly the others aren't as appealingly affordable. The RM850x, for example, is, is currently selling for $143 at Amazon.