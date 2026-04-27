Save a colossal $1,184 on a 9950X3D2, 64GB DDR5, and a 4TB Samsung SSD for a powerhouse gaming PC build — epic Newegg deal comes with AMD's first dual X3D chip and a flagship Asus ROG board for $2,899

There's a deal on parts for a new gaming PC that enthusiasts will want to snap up fast. This Newegg combo puts together AMD's first CPU with dual 3D V-cache, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, with a seriously high-end Asus ROG Crosshair X870E motherboard, 64GB of G.Skill Ripjaws S5 Series DDR5-6000 RAM, and a huge 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD. These high-end parts, worth $4,083.97 separately, will set you back $2,899.99 right now, meaning you're saving a colossal $1,183.98 on this deal.

● Check out this combo deal at Newegg

There's no hiding the elephant in the room: building a PC has become more expensive in recent months. The huge pressure caused by the AI boom has caused parts like SSDs and RAM to skyrocket in price. If you want a high-end gaming PC with the best specs, however, then this combo is the best way to put it together right now. Many of the most expensive parts in your build, like the RAM, SSD, and CPU, are here, along with a $1,000+ enthusiast motherboard, leaving that nearly $1,200 saving to put towards a GPU or the rest of your parts.

Everything in this kit is high spec, but the CPU is something special indeed. As our 9950X3D2 review explains, this is not a processor built for normal gamers. This niche product is designed to push the limits of AMD's 3D V-cache technology for the best results. It's the first AMD X3D CPU with the extra L3 cache capacity available across both CCD, and it's also dethroned the 9950X3D as the fastest CPU for gaming, even if the margins are thin.

You're getting a CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads, along with a 5.6 GHz boost clock and a 200W TDP rating, along with double the L3 cache at 192MB in total. Those power demands are 30W higher than the 9950X3D, and 70W more than the 9800X3D, which is still the best CPU for most gamers in our opinion. This is power hungry in every respect, as you'll see from our CPU benchmarks, but it isn't necessarily a game-changer. It offers performance that matches the 9800X3D's for gaming, while multithreaded performance sits about 4% higher than the 9950X3D. If you want the absolute best all-rounder from a CPU, able to smash through everything from gaming to AI, then the 9950X3D2 is the best there is, albeit by smaller than normal margins over its predecessor.