Save $1,100 on this prebuilt gaming rig with Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, Intel 14900KF, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage — AB Kaze II Aqua on deep discount

Anyone who wanted to build a PC since late 2025 has been faced with terrible pricing on RAM, storage, and video cards. In order to get even reasonable pricing, most users were forced to use combo deals on Newegg. As of late, the number of combos that are actually good deals is pretty sparse, and sometimes you just don’t want to (or can’t) build your own. But Newegg does have a powerful prebuilt gaming machine, the ABS Kaze II Aqua, for only $2,175.89 when you use the 5% off promo code (AMS5MAY - get over $1,120 off the original price), and you don’t have to spend time building your own PC.

Check out this deal on Newegg

For the money, you get a complete prebuilt gaming system complete focused around the previous generation flagship 14900KF processor and Nvidia’s capable RTX 5070 Ti 16GB along with a cool looking ABS Kaze II 5XA1 case, quality Gamdias ATX/PCIe(3.1/5.1) 850W power supply, 360mm AIO cooler, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB M.2 storage, making this one of the best deals around for a complete gaming system.

Save 34% ($1,124.50) Intel ABS Kaze II Aqua: was $3,299.99 now $2,175.49 at Newegg Save an incredible 34% on the ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC. For $2,175.49 or over $1,100 off (after promo code ABS5MAY), you get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with capable i9-14900K processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and a fast mid-range GPU in the RTX 5070 Ti 16GB make this a solid performing machine across a wide variety of resolutions.

The ABS Kaze II Aqua starts off with an Intel Core I9 14900KF processor featuring 24 total cores (8P+16E) and 32 threads, with speeds up to a smoking fast 6 GHz. While this isn’t the fastest gaming processor around, it still holds its own, especially with higher-resolution gaming, which the video card is absolutely capable of.

The CPU drops into an MSI Pro Z790-P Wifi motherboard that offers plenty of connectivity, including eight USB ports on the rear IO (one Type-C), four M.2 sockets, and four SATA ports for storage, 2.5 GbE, and integrated Wi-Fi 6E, and will easily handle the flagship-class i9-14900KF processor and pairs well with the 32GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-6400 RAM and 2TB Kingston SNV3S inside. ABS also includes the Gamdias Aura GL360 V2 AIO, letting you get the most out of the high-performance, unlocked processor.