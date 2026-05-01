ASML's roadmap for chipmaking lithography tools examined — from DUV to Low-NA, High-NA, Hyper-NA, and beyond

ASML shipped 48 EUV lithography systems and 131 immersion DUV tools in 2025, generating €32.7 billion in total revenue and ending the year with a €38.8 billion order backlog.

The Dutch company holds a 100% monopoly on EUV lithography and approximately 83% of the global lithography market overall, and its roadmap now spans four distinct generations of technology: DUV immersion systems that still handle the majority of layers on every advanced chip, low-NA EUV scanners that enabled the 5nm and 3nm era, High-NA EUV tools now entering early production at Intel and Samsung, and a Hyper-NA concept that remains in feasibility studies for the 2030s.

Each step up this ladder delivers finer resolution at exponentially higher cost and complexity, and just how aggressively the industry's largest chipmakers adopt each generation will determine the pace of transistor scaling for the next decade and beyond.

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(Image credit: ASML)

DUV immersion and low-NA EUV

ASML's DUV immersion systems are still the backbone of semiconductor manufacturing when it comes to volume production, with the company selling 131 immersion DUV tools in 2025. Even a chip built on TSMC's 3nm node uses EUV on only a handful of critical layers; the majority of patterning steps still run on DUV immersion tools like the TWINSCAN NXT:2100i, which delivers 295 wafers per hour at 1.35 NA with 1.3nm overlay. DUV single-exposure is also the standard in mature nodes powering automotive and industrial chips. While DUV multi-patterning can push down to 7nm and even 5nm, it comes at an enormous cost of up to 34 patterning steps at 7nm versus nine with EUV.

Chinese customers purchased an estimated 70% of ASML's DUV immersion systems in 2024, stockpiling ahead of tightening Dutch export restrictions that now cover the NXT:1970i and newer models. SMIC demonstrated 7nm production using DUV multi-patterning for Huawei's Kirin 9000S, according to TechInsights. However, the process requires significantly longer cycle times than EUV-based production, and questions exist around whether yields are sufficient for volume commercialization.

On the EUV side, ASML's low-NA systems operate at 0.33 numerical aperture with 13.5nm wavelength light, achieving 13nm single-exposure resolution. The TWINSCAN NXE:3600D, introduced around 2021, delivers 160 wafers per hour with 1.1nm matched-machine overlay. Its successor, the NXE:3800E, began shipping in March 2024 and pushes throughput to 195 wafers per hour, upgradable to 230 — following ASML's recently updated roadmap — while tightening overlay below 1.1nm. Each NXE:3800E costs roughly $180 million. It shares its bottom module, including wafer handler and faster stage mechanics, with the High-NA EXE platform, a decision that reduces ASML's manufacturing complexity and provides fabs with a degree of serviceability continuity when they upgrade.

ASML's roadmap extends low-NA further, with the NXE:3800F expected around 2027. It targets a ≤0.9nm overlay and over 260 wafers per hour. A subsequent NXE:4200G targets a ≤0.8nm overlay and over 300 wafers per hour, with an NXE:4200H beyond that at a ≤0.7nm and 330 wafers per hour. Further out, ASML has disclosed a High Productivity platform, the NXE:4600, targeting 400 wafers per hour or more.

(Image credit: ASML)

Swipe to scroll horizontally NA System Year Logic node Memory node MMO Throughput Status 0.33 NXE:3600D 2023 3nm 1B ≤1.1nm ≥160 WpH Released 0.33 NXE:3800E 2024-2025 3nm/2nm 1B/1C ≤0.9nm ≥220 WpH Released 0.33 NXE:3800F 2027-2028 2nm 1D/0A ≤0.9nm ≥260 WpH Development 0.33 NXE:4200G 2030-2031 A14 0B/0C ≤0.8nm ≥300 WpH Development 0.33 NXE:4200H 2032-2033 A10/A7 0C/0D ≤0.7nm ≥330 WpH Development 0.33 NXE:4600 ~2031+ High Productivity Platform 0D TBA ≥400 WpH R&D 0.55 EXE:5000 2023-2024 3nm 1B 110/75 WpH (AA/AB) Released 0.55 EXE:5200B 2025-2026 2nm 1C/1D 175/135 WpH (AA/AB) Released 0.55 EXE:5200C 2027-2028 2nm 1D/0A 190/160 WpH (AA/AB) Development 0.55 EXE:5200D 2029-2030 A14 0A/0B ≥195/≥175 WpH (AA/AB) Development 0.55 EXE:5400E 2032-2033 A10/A7 0C/0D ≥210/≥180 WpH (AA/AB) Development 0.55 EXE:5600 ~2032+ High Productivity Platform Row 12 - Cell 4 TBA ≥250 WpH R&D

Meanwhile, TSMC has confirmed it will not use High-NA EUV for its A16 (1.6nm) or A14 (1.4nm) nodes, instead relying on low-NA with multi-patterning. Kevin Zhang, TSMC's Deputy Co-COO and Senior Vice President of Business Development, said at the company's European Technology Symposium last May that TSMC would adopt High-NA "whenever we see High-NA will provide meaningful, measurable benefit," adding that the technology team continues to extend the life of current EUV.

Computational lithography is one reason low-NA can stretch further, with ASML's Brion subsidiary developing inverse lithography technology and curvilinear mask optimization software that computationally corrects for optical distortion beyond specification, effectively squeezing better resolution from existing 0.33 NA optics without hardware changes.

TSMC has been a major user of these techniques, and their continued advancement narrows the gap between low-NA double patterning and High-NA single exposure. ASML's installed base management business, which services and upgrades the global fleet of lithography tools, reached €8.2 billion in revenue in 2025, up 26% year-over-year. That recurring revenue stream grows with every tool shipped and is increasingly important as fabs push older systems to higher utilization rates.

High-NA EUV

(Image credit: ASML)

The jump to 0.55 numerical aperture with high-NA is the largest optical leap in EUV's history, shrinking minimum resolution from 13nm, which itself was down from 30nm with DUV, to 8nm and enabling approximately 2.9 times higher transistor density in a single exposure. ASML's first High-NA tool, the EXE:5000, shipped to Intel in December 2023 as a development platform.

Each unit of the production-capable EXE:5200B weighs in at 150,000 kilograms, requires 250 shipping crates, and takes six months and 250 engineers to assemble on-site, says Intel. Priced at approximately