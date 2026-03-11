IBM and Lam Research team up on High NA EUV dry resist to push chip scaling past 1nm

Five-year collaboration targets nanostack devices and backside power delivery at sub-1nm nodes.

IBM and Lam Research have announced a five-year collaboration to develop the materials and fabrication processes needed to scale logic chips beyond 1nm using High NA EUV lithography and Lam's Aether dry resist technology. The work will take place at IBM Research's facilities at the NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, New York.

The two companies have worked together for more than a decade, contributing to 7nm process development, nanosheet transistor architecture, and early EUV process integration, with IBM unveiling what it described as the world's first 2nm node chip in 2021 as part of that ongoing partnership. Under the new agreement, the focus will shift to validating full process flows for nanosheet and nanostack device architectures and backside power delivery, using Lam's Kiyo and Akara etch platforms, Striker and ALTUS Halo deposition systems, and Aether dry resist.

