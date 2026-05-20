Intel kicks off development on next-decade 10A and 7A process technologies — 14A node remains on track for critical October PDK release

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Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel, this week confirmed that the company had already begun to work on its 10A and 7A fabrication technologies that will succeed Intel's current-generation 18A and next-generation 14A production nodes sometime in the next decade. Both 10A and 7A processes will presumably be able to use ASML's EUV lithography tools with high numerical aperture optics (High-NA), which will first be used for 14A.

"Now I am starting to work 10A, 7A, the roadmap," said Lip-Bu Tan at JP Morgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. "People do not [simply] go to you, they are looking for the roadmap for the future. So we want to build a long-term business. […]."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov