Trump calls $14 billion Taiwan arms deal a 'negotiating chip' with China after Xi said Taiwan issue could lead to 'clashes and even conflicts' — Trump says 'Taiwan would be very smart to cool it a little bit'

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A $14 billion arms sale includes air defense systems that Taiwan says it needs to deter a Chinese attack.

Trump and Xi Jinping
(Image credit: Getty / Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump described a pending $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan as a "very good negotiating chip" with China in a Fox News interview taped in Beijing on Friday, saying he had not yet approved the deal and was holding it "in abeyance." The package, which includes PAC-3 MSE interceptors and NASAMS air defense missiles, had been ready for Trump's signature since Congress approved it in January.

Trump's remarks came at the close of a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which Xi warned that Taiwan is "the most important issue" in the bilateral relationship and that mishandling it could lead to "clashes and even conflicts." Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the two discussed Taiwan arms sales "in great detail."

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Trump, however, framed the situation in transactional terms to Fox News, saying that when looking at the odds, “China is a very, very powerful, big country. That's a very small island," adding, "I do say this: Taiwan would be very smart to cool it a little bit."

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Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 