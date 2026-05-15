Trump says China is blocking Nvidia H200 purchases despite US approval — says country 'chose not to' sanction purchases, pushing homegrown chips instead

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10 Chinese firms have U.S. approval to buy H200s, but Beijing won't let them.

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(Image credit: Getty / Cheng Xin)

President Donald Trump has said that Beijing is refusing to let Chinese companies buy Nvidia's H200 AI chips, telling reporters aboard Air Force One after the conclusion of a two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China "chose not to" approve the purchases because "they want to develop their own," according to Bloomberg.

The remarks came a day after a report claiming the U.S. Commerce Department had cleared roughly 10 Chinese firms to buy H200s, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com, but no chips have shipped.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made a similar point last month, saying that Beijing has blocked imports in an effort to steer investment toward domestic chipmakers like Huawei. Chinese companies that had placed purchase orders with Nvidia earlier this year later informed the company they couldn’t follow through.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wasn’t on the original delegation list for the Beijing summit but was added at the last minute, boarding Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska. His presence raised expectations of a breakthrough on H200 sales, but Trump's post-summit comments suggest the impasse remains. Tom's Hardware has reached out to Nvidia for comment.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 