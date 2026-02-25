Nvidia still hasn’t sold a single H200 to China nearly three months after getting the green light from the White House — U.S. Commerce official says department hasn’t approved any sales during a House hearing

It's now Beijing's turn to say no to Chinese tech companies.

A U.S. Commerce official has confirmed during a House hearing that the department has yet to approve any sale of the Nvidia H200 to China. According to Bloomberg, Assistant Secretary for export enforcement David Peters was telling the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the administration’s efforts to crack down on the smuggling of AI GPUs to China. When Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D.-Calif.) asked him about the number of H200 GPUs that have been approved for sale since President Donald Trump made a complete U-turn on the export restrictions on the chip, he said, “My understanding is that so far, none.”

This is a blow to Nvidia’s dream of recapturing its market share in China, which has since fallen to zero from a high of 95% before Trump pulled the plug on H20 exports to the country in April 2025. There has been a lot of optimism in the company after it was finally allowed to sell the more powerful H200 GPU, with the company reportedly preparing 82,000 AI GPUs just two weeks after the White House announcement.

