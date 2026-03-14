US gov't revokes controversial AI hardware export rule that would mandate investments from foreign companies — new export rules are still in the works, though

The U.S. Commerce Department revokes a proposed export rule for AI accelerators that would require foreign operators of massive AI clusters to invest in American AI infrastructure to obtain them, effectively making them twice as expensive for entities from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, reports Reuters. The U.S. government is still working on a new set of export rules for AI hardware developed in America, but at least the controversial proposal has now been removed from the table.

The draft rule was submitted for interagency feedback to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) website in late February as part of an initiative called 'AI Action Plan Implementation.' However, the entry disappeared from the regulatory tracking system on Friday without explanation. According to a U.S. official cited by Reuters, the proposal had never progressed beyond an early draft stage and therefore did not represent a finalized policy direction. After abandoning the U.S. Diffusion Rule last Spring, the Commerce Department has been working on a new AI hardware export framework that would both reinforce American dominance in AI technologies and standards and limit U.S. adversaries' access to these technologies.

The proposed export framework outlined a tiered licensing system linked to planned computing capacity. Shipments involving relatively modest volumes — up to 1,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs — would be eligible for an accelerated approval, enabling exporters to ship hardware with limited regulatory resistance.

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Medium-scale installations would first need to obtain pre-authorization from the U.S. Department of Commerce before formally applying for an export license. In addition, operators would be required to provide detailed operational transparency, including disclosure of business activities and infrastructure usage. Furthermore, to get an export license, the end customers would need to permit on-site inspections by U.S. authorities to verify compliance with export conditions.

At the upper end of the spectrum, the rules envisioned special treatment for very large AI clusters, particularly those involving 200,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs or more deployed by a single organization within one country. Such projects would likely require direct negotiations with the U.S. government, including intergovernmental national security