Intel suggests it was snubbed by Crimson Desert dev after reaching out "many times" about Arc GPUs – company says it provided "early hardware, drivers, and engineering resources" to studio

Crimson Desert, the new game from developer Pearl Abyss of Black Desert Online fame, launched today with a surprising caveat – the game doesn’t support Intel Arc graphics, one of which ranks among the best GPUs. It doesn’t seem like it will any time soon, either, with the game’s official FAQ suggesting that Intel Arc users seek out a refund. Intel has fired back, saying that it has reached out to Pearl Abyss “many times” and even provided the studio with early access to hardware and drivers across multiple Intel products.

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