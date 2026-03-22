Elon Musk unveils $20 billion ‘TeraFab’ chip project to make chips, memory, and package processors all under one roof — targets a terawatt of annual compute

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, announced Saturday night that his TeraFab semiconductor project will be built on the Tesla campus in eastern Travis County, Austin, Texas, as a joint venture between the two companies.

In a livestream broadcast via X, Musk stated that the facility exists because the global chip industry cannot expand quickly enough to meet his projected demand across AI, robotics, and space computing. "That rate is much less than we'd like," Musk said from the defunct Seaholm Power Plant in downtown Austin. "We either build the TeraFab, or we don't have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the TeraFab." The project reportedly carries a $20 billion price tag.

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The Austin fab will house equipment for logic, memory, packaging, testing, and lithography mask production in a single building. Musk claimed that capability does not exist at any other facility in the world, and that having everything under one roof enables a rapid iteration loop: make a chip, test it, revise the mask, and repeat without shipping wafers between sites.

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