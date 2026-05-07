Lian Li’s new DK07 Wood motorized standing desk doubles as a dual-PC chassis with support for E-ATX systems and massive cooling setups — five new wood-finished models are available now

PC case and accessories manufacturer Lian Li has announced a new variant for its DK07 motorized standing desk. The company has retained the original launch price of $1,399.99, and the desk is available starting today through Amazon, Newegg, Caseking, Overclockers UK, and SCAN.



Originally launched back in 2024, the updated version now comes in a dark walnut wood finish with a tempered glass panel and enough internal space to accommodate single or dual E-ATX systems.

Apart from the new tabletop finish, the new DK07 Wood offers features similar to the original, including an adjustable height ranging from 676 millimeters (26.61 inches) to 1,162 millimeters (45.7 inches), along with three customizable preset positions. For accessibility, the desk comes with a sliding front panel to lift the tempered glass top when accessing internal components. Additionally, the removable modular motherboard trays make the building process more convenient, allowing users to install and prepare components outside the desk before placing the system into the chassis.