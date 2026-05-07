Lian Li’s new DK07 Wood motorized standing desk doubles as a dual-PC chassis with support for E-ATX systems and massive cooling setups — five new wood-finished models are available now

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The Lian Li DK07 Wood motorized standing desk
(Image credit: Lian Li)

PC case and accessories manufacturer Lian Li has announced a new variant for its DK07 motorized standing desk. The company has retained the original launch price of $1,399.99, and the desk is available starting today through Amazon, Newegg, Caseking, Overclockers UK, and SCAN.

Originally launched back in 2024, the updated version now comes in a dark walnut wood finish with a tempered glass panel and enough internal space to accommodate single or dual E-ATX systems.

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The Lian Li DK07 Wood motorized standing desk
(Image credit: Lian Li)