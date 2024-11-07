Lian Li's DK07 mechanized standing desk PC case debuts at $1,399 USD — room inside for dual EATX PCs

Nine months following its demonstration of the OLED-embedded prototype Lian Li DK-07 standing PC case desk, Lian Li has debuted a $1,399 OLED-free Lian Li DK07 standing desk model, with seemingly all of the same core features intact besides the screen.

As far as basic standing desk specifications go, the Lian Li DK07 offers motor-adjustable height from a range of 676 millimeters (26.61 inches) to 1,162 millimeters (45.7 inches). The real estate of the desk surface itself is 1,480 millimeters (58.2 inches) width by 805 millimeters (31.6 inches) depth. So, there's plenty of space and adjustment range to be had here, particularly with the PC-housing components of the case hugging the rear of the desk and the actual desk space being so plentiful.

For standing desks in general, adding an entire dual system PC case to the affair is surprisingly practical; High-end standing desks without such features already breach $1,000, and lower-end standing desks may not always be ideal for heavy-duty productivity work. Paying a few hundred dollars more to get a high-end standing desk cost with a fully-featured PC case and the benefits of an extra -lean desk space, including aluminum extrusions so the most devoted can use monitor arms, may convince some enthusiasts with extra cash.

The desk includes a wireless charging pad with optional Type-C and Type-A ports on top of the desk. The "front panel," in this case desk panel I/O is also fully-featured with dual USB 3.2 Type-C ports, dual USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a standard 3.5 mm audio jack with power and reset buttons. The addition of cable clips and a Cable Tray in the rear, as well as a spacious 10-inch deep side drawer, should make organizing cables and devices on the desk an absolute breeze.

The actual PC building experience also seems quite painless thanks to the open layout on the inside. If you don't use any 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch storage drives, you'll have all 17 fan slots available to you in a single-system setup or a minimum of 12 available to you in a dual-system setup. Using these storage drive slots won't necessarily lock you out of features like long-radiator liquid cooling, either, especially if you aren't using any more than four HDDs.

Add on the support for vertical GPU installation and the crisp tempered glass front/top panel finish, and you have an ideal standing desk for both space-saving and showing off your PC build to the best of your ability. The price practicality may never quite be there, but if you can afford a $1,399 standing PC case desk, the high-end setup possibilities are remarkable. An OLED panel probably would be overkill on this thing, huh? For more details and specs, see the full Lian Li product page.

Presumably, the prototype OLED model was scrapped or will be seen in a higher-end version of this desk, with this DK07 serving as entry-level model. We'll have to wait and see.