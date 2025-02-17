Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chair discounted for Presidents' Day

Today's deal features one of the most iconic gaming chair brands, Secretlab, which happens to be running Presidents' Day deals to coincide with the national holiday. So if you're considering upgrading or replacing your PC chair with one of the best gaming chairs, this deal might be a great option for saving some money.

You can buy directly from Secretlab, where their Titan Evo Stealth Gaming Chair is reduced to $519 from the original $549 list price. The Presidents' Day deals also cover other chairs and desks in the Secretlab lineup, so have a little browse if you feel our highlighted deal isn't the right color scheme for you. Also, if you subscribe to Secretlab's mailing list, you can receive a $20 discount on Secretlab accessories on your first purchase.

Secretlab's Titan Evo series of chairs have been out since 2022 and we had the opportunity to review the Secretlab Titan Evo then. We noted then that the Titan Evo was a luxurious spacious seat with highly adjustable lumbar support and armrests, with comfortable armrests and neck pillows included.

With a cold-cure foam-filled seat for all-day comfort, 4D armrests, lumbar support, and magnetically attached head pillow and armrest toppers, the Titan Evo is designed for all-day gaming and PC use. This premium gaming chair is currently reduced in Secretlab's Presidents' Day deals event.

Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chair is designed and built for gamers and PC users who spend a long time sitting at their computer. A sculpted pebble seat base padded with cold-cure foam offers comfort for your rump, and Secretlab's L-ADAPT lumbar support system helps support your lower back and spine.

Other features of the chair include 4D Armrests with magnetic hot-swappable armrest toppers for either heat relief or pillowy support. A magnetic memory foam head pillow that you can simply snap on and adjust for individual comfort. Plus, a reinforced aluminum wheelbase with extra-large polyurethane casters that should hopefully be quieter and cause less wear on your flooring.

Secretlab's Titan Evo chairs also come with a 5-year extended warranty, which offers some peace of mind for an expensive purchase such as this.