Canadian company Ergo Desk has begun marketing its signature product, which invites users to sit, stand, or recline at their desks. The big innovation of the Ergo Desk is the recline mode, in which the desk surface tilts up at the rear so mounted monitors remain in direct sight when the user is lying back in their chair.

Mitch Kahn founded and developed the Ergo Desk. As a working professional suffering from a herniated disk and chronic back pain, Kahn found that the flexibility afforded by a motorized seating/standing desk didn't cut it. So, he went to the drawing board and prototyped the Ergo Desk before settling on what we see on the product pages today.

Kahn says the Ergo Desk "allowed him to work or game comfortably while eliminating his back pain and issues." Feeling the benefits of this desk, Kahn naturally wanted to commercialize the design. However, we must be careful where wellness benefits are claimed. Adjustable sitting/standing desks aren't a better choice for desk-bound workers.

After sharing the first images of a handsome, fully realized prototype in November, Kahn has been busy refining the product for the mass market and organizing production at scale.

We have finalized specs to pore over, which will help readers evaluate the offering. The 48 x 30-inch (122 x 76cm) desk is said to be easy to adjust from sitting to standing with height adjustments between 30 and 48 inches (76 to 123cm) desk surface height. Moreover, a 32-inch (81cm) section of the top can be angled at up to 45 degrees, and its monitor mount can support up to 2 32-inch monitors weighing up to 40 lb (18 kg).

A slim batten on the front lip of this desk section should be enough to stop your input devices from sliding onto the floor. Some might prefer keeping their mouse on that side or swapping to a stuck-down touchpad or trackball. A dual-monitor arm seems to be an integral part of the product.

The tri-mode desk can now be reserved via the Ergo Desk site for $450, which is claimed to be a 40% discount on eventual retail pricing. Interested parties must only pay a dollar to secure that price. However, we don't have product availability or shipping dates right now.

Ergo Desk will launch on a crowdfunding platform in February, too. Tech site New Atlas reports that the tri-mode desk will also be offered at $449 on Kickstarter, and there will be a choice of black, white, or wood tone finishes, as well as various detachable add-ons. Hopefully, the Kickstarter will provide more details and a video of how the desk adjusts between its different forms.