Introduce Herman Miller to your gaming setup with this awesome Black Friday chair deal and save $223

If you haven't heard of Herman Miller chairs, then you've probably been sitting under a rock or even on a rock for lord-knows-how long. Herman Miller makes some of the comfiest and most ergonomic office chairs in the business and has even branched out into the world of gaming with impressive results. This Black Friday sales event has seen massive discounts on a load of our favorite tech products - check our Best Black Friday 2024 Deals page - and this deal sees a serious discount of 25% on our top pick for the Best Gaming Chair.

If you fancy taking a look at this deal then head to Herman Miller's website where you can find the Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair for $671, reduced by $223 from the original $895 price tag. This chair was originally designed in partnership with Logitech and used to be named the Logitech G Vantum gaming chair, but has since been renamed on the Herman Miller website.

As I mentioned, the Vantum Gaming Chair is one of our favorite gaming chairs. We had the opportunity to review the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum and it didn't disappoint. We noted how amazing it felt to sit in, its lightweight design, and how it arrived almost fully assembled - saving you any difficulty in constructing the chair. Negatives at the time were mainly the price, as Herman Miller chairs are traditionally expensive. We awarded the Vantum chair an Editor's choice award and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair: now $671 at Herman Miller (was $895)

The Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair is Herman Miller's first specifically designed gaming chair. Using the highest quality components and design, the Vantum brings the renowned Herman Miller ergonomics and a forward-leaning alignment to help with your posture while gaming.



If you're looking for a "gamer" chair, but prefer the comfort and ergonomics of an office-type chair then this Herman Miller/Logitech mixup is a great choice if you're willing to part with the money. With this 25% Black Friday discount the chair is much more affordable, but it's still an expensive treat for your bottom.