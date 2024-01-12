Racing simulators are about to get next-level

Gaming companies are leaning in pretty hard when it comes to racing/flight simulator games at CES 2024 — we saw several companies with dedicated controllers (wheels, pedals, flight sticks, etc.) and racing/flight sim cockpits for those so dedicated to immersion that they need a full setup.

Cooler Master showed off its Dyn X cockpit, which features a heavy-duty steel frame and a fiberglass racing seat that can be adjusted to fit 14 different driving positions for different racing styles (including Formula, GT, NASCAR, and Trophy Truck). The Dyn X is just the frame, but it has pre-drilled mounting points for a racing wheel/flight controller and pedals, as well as for a shifter mount and a monitor mount.

It's also compatible with Cooler Master's Dyn X Motion System, which lets you mount the Dyn X frame to a motorized rig — which costs an additional several thousand dollars. Cooler Master says the Dyn X Motion System is compatible with "most actuators on the market," including Sigma Integrale, D-BOX, and Qubic System. Pricing isn't final, but Cooler Master said the Dyn X alone will cost "around a couple thousand" when it launches.

Of course, that price only includes the frame and the seat. Everything else — controllers, monitor mount, monitors, motion system and actuators, and, of course, PC, you'll need to purchase or provide yourself. According to Cooler Master, the full setup we saw at CES cost upwards of $25,000.

Thermaltake's take is more affordable — but, again, this is just the frame and chair. The GR500 racing simulator cockpit is smaller and lighter than the Dyn X, with an aluminum and steel frame and a fiberglass bucket seat that moves backwards, forwards, and reclines. It's not as adjustable as the Dyn X, but it does have an adjustable pedal mount and pre-drilled mounting points for your racing wheel/flight stick, shifter, and pedals. It doesn't have mounting points for a monitor mount; instead, Thermaltake is selling a Triple Racing Monitor Stand separately.

Like the Dyn X, the GR500's pricing isn't final, but Thermaltake said it would likely cost around $799 — which is still pretty expensive, but not too much more than some of the higher-end racing wheels and flight sticks we've seen. Again, that's only for the frame and the chair. All accessories, screens, and PCs are sold separately.

It's kind of difficult for me to imagine a world in which anyone has room for a full-size racing simulator cockpit at home, but I live in Los Angeles. My colleagues who live in places like Kansas and Colorado assured me they have plenty of room for something like this in their basements. Naturally, I've taken this to mean they're volunteering to review the Dyn X and GR500 when they launch later this year.