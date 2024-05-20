Be prepared for extreme productivity and Judgment Day with the Gatling Battlestation – Preorder yours for just $4,199

What if your gaming battlestation looked like it could literally be taken into battle? Cluvens dares to answer this burning question with its newest Gatling Battlestation zero-gravity chair, available now for preorder at $4,199. With support for up to three monitors and an impressive array of tank treads, the Gatling seeks to be a beast both in terms of aesthetics and productivity.

Cluvens has made a name for itself in the zero-gravity chair market — a market it fully owns unless you count Cooler Master's Orb X — with products like its Scorpion chair, seen on many a YouTube tech review channel. Cluvens' zero-gravity chairs are so-called for their reclining function, which rotates the monitors and peripherals along with the chair. This allows for an "ergonomically optimized" office or gaming experience, with Cluvens claiming that reclining in its workstations can help relieve lower back pain, herniated discs, sciatica, and neck pain.

For $800 more than the Scorpion, the Gatling chair offers some improvements over its little brother. Its tank treads are not motorized but are free-spinning, allowing the chair to be wheeled around a space when needed. The full-reclining aspect of the chair, its flagship feature, also has more pointed customizability than the Scorpion model, with the monitor arm — outfittable with one to three monitors — able to be lifted or lowered independently of the chair's reclining. With its 2024 model, Gatling also specifically upgrades the foam and seat cushions of the chair from its prior releases to continually improve the comfort for well-heeled consumers.

The Gatling battlestation has a footprint of 140 cm x 88 cm, which lengthens to up to 160 cm when the chair is fully reclined. The Gatling typically sits at 150 cm tall, or 5 ft, though its monitor lift arm can be raised to 230 cm. The monitor distance can also be adjusted, from 55 to 95 cm away from the seat. Weight is yet unknown, though it's surely heavy based on its steel construction.

If you are considering purchasing a Cluvens Gatling Battlestation, be warned that the $4,199 price tag is only for the chair. Your purchase will not include any monitors (and of course you'd buy three for this throne), nor a PC to power them. But with graphics cards finally returning to more reasonable prices, now may be the best time in a long while to splurge on a pricey gaming setup. You could also save on your computer expenses by getting a cheaper PC and using the Gatling as an office desk, a recommended use case of Cluvens' marketing. If you feel the modding itch, feel free to throw Nerf darts in the Gatling guns and motors on the treads to become the ultimate HR violation.

Watch this space to see if any of our editors feel the itch to climb aboard the Gatling — maybe you'll find it in our tested list of the best gaming chairs one day soon. If you're looking to maximize screen real estate with just one monitor for a rig like this, Gigabyte's ultrawide 49-inch Aorus OLED gaming monitor just dropped to its lowest-ever price.