Gigabyte's ultrawide 49-inch Aorus OLED gaming monitor drops to its lowest-ever price of $969

A lot of gaming setups commonly include a dual or even triple monitor formation with a primary monitor for your game and support monitors for chat applications or maybe a YouTube guide video. The benefit of an ultrawide gaming monitor is that it's like having dual monitors seamlessly squished together for a panoramic viewing experience, but with fewer cables and less clutter (monitor arms and stands) on your desk.

Gigabyte's impressive Aorus CO49DQ ultrawide 49-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is reduced at Best Buy down to $969 — its lowest price. This means you are currently saving $130 off of this monitor if you take advantage of this deal. This is a premium monitor with a DQHD resolution and gorgeous OLED screen for a vibrant display while gaming away on your favorite title.

This large monitor features an ultrawide DQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curve that's wide enough to wrap around your vision. Being an OLED panel the Aorus CO49DQ has a superfast GTG (Gray to Gray) response time of 0.03ms, and supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Color accuracy is 99% of DCI-P3 with 10-bit HDR for more color vibrancy in supported games and media. FreeSync Premium Pro is also included with this monitor.

The Aorus CO49DQ from Gigabyte is a monster of a monitor with a massive ultrawide 49-inch QD-OLED panel and immersive 1800R curve. The specs of this premium screen are equally impressive with a GTG response time of 0.03ms, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and even an included KVM switch.

The Aorus CO49DQ has plenty of connection inputs with two HDMI 2.1 ports with CEC support, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1 x USB Type-C, and 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 pass-through ports. A headphone jack and two 5W speakers are also built into the chassis. The stand has swivel and tilt adjustment, but no height adjustment, but with 100 x 100 VESA mounting there's always the option to get a third-party arm or desk mount to provide additional adjustment options.

See our review of the Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ for more details. This monitor impressed us with its stunning image quality, contrast, and amazing build quality. Our only wish was that it would support higher than 144Hz refresh rates.