Cooler Master Drops Ridiculous Orb X Gaming Throne

Cooler Master just announced the Orb X — an immersive, dome-shaped multi-purpose station for gaming, entertainment, and work (I suppose). With its vaguely orb-shaped, futuristic aesthetic, and Cooler Master's hexagonal logo emblazoned on the front, the Orb X looks like something that would be very difficult to fit into any actual home, so it's probably not designed with individual consumers in mind. That's probably why there's no price — you can sign up for the waitlist on CMODX, which is Cooler Master's website for its "high-end experience" tech, including its haptic-infused Synk X chair.

The Orb X is a fully-contained gaming-entertainment-work-station, with a reclining chair, an extra-large desk, and support for either one 34-inch monitor or up to three 27-inch monitors. It also has built-in 2.1 surround sound speakers, as well as ARGB LED lighting strips lining the edges and around the base. The lighting has eight built-in lighting modes, can be synced to music, and is compatible with Cooler Master's MasterPlus+ software.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I had a chance to take a look at the Orb X about a month ago, at a small gaming cafe in Arcadia, CA, where Cooler Master had it on display. It's absolutely as ridiculous as it sounds, but it's also pretty immersive without being too claustrophobia-inducing.

Getting into the Orb X is extremely easy, as the desk glides to the side and the top part raises (controlled via remote) to allow you to slip in without banging your head on a 34-inch monitor. The desk then glides back into place (it doesn't lock, which is both understandable from a safety point of view and a bit frustrating for anyone who likes to lean on their desk) and the top lowers into place.

The Orb X is, naturally, enormous: it has a footprint of about 71 inches (180 cm) wide by 74 inches (188 cm) long, is just over 82 inches (209c m) tall, and weighs around 757 pounds (343.5 kg).

It's also built like a tank — or, more specifically, like something that is designed for public use and not to be put in an individual's home. Cooler Master boasts about the Orb X's "customized comfort" thanks to an "ergonomic recliner" with an adjustable leg rest, headrest, and lumbar support, but it feels more like a moderately-reclined lounger in some of the fancier airports I've been in (it's fine, but it's no Google Nap pod).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Orb X doesn't come with a system or screens. It does come with most of its wiring built in, however, so you can easily hook up your own system (it even has a compartment for storing your PC in the back, though it doesn't seem like it'll be big enough for most mid-size towers). There's a USB hub next to the right arm rest with three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and a headset jack. On the left side, there's a control panel for controlling the chair's speaker system, and on both sides there's plenty of storage for accessories... or books, or snacks, or whatever.

The Orb X isn't the first ridiculous gaming throne we've seen. In 2018, Acer showed off its Predator Thronos, which also supports up to three 27-inch monitors and has a slightly more aggressive vibe. Meanwhile, MWE Lab's Emperor XT is more productivity-focused (I guess), and also supports the triple-monitor setup. My issue, of course, is that I have three 27-inch monitors and an extra-wide 34-inch monitor, so the Orb X really isn't enough screens for me.

The Orb X waitlist is available now, but there's no word on price or when it will ship. It will come in both black and white colorways.