Flexispot's fabulous E7 standing desk drops down to $329 for Black Friday

Standing desks have been a popular choice for a lot of PC, gaming, and WFH (work from home) setups since the pandemic and continue to be a great choice for home office setups. The flexibility to switch from a seated to a standing posture and anything in between has been touted as a slight health benefit to combat CVD and DVT, but the official jury on that is still in session. What I do know, is that my standing desk has been a godsend, and makes my home office a much more comfortable area to work in.

Flexispot currently has a limited-time Black Friday deal going where you can grab a Flexispot E7 standing desk for just $329, saving $170 off the original $499 MSRP price. This offer is for the legs - the main component of the standing desk, and there is an extra charge for your choice of table tops. You can of course source your own desktop and combine it with the E7 desk legs to make your unique standing desk.

Flexispot E7 Standing Desk: now $329 at Flexispot (was $499)

Sturdy metal legs connected to powerful dual electric motors enable the E7 standing desk to rise and fall at your command. The desk comes with a choice of table tops from chipboard to solid wood to bamboo. Also, don't worry about placing heavy PC monitors or desktop PCs on the desk as the E7 has a massive 355 lbs weight capacity, more than ample to support your setup.



The Flexispot E7 standing desk has a massive weight capacity of 335 lbs, more than enough to support multiple monitors and a PC tower. The legs are constructed of carbon steel and use dual electric motors for a powerful controlled and precise movement up and down. The desk will move from as low as 22.8 inches to as high as 48.4 inches. Movement is controlled via a touchscreen control panel which can hold up to 4 memory height presets and also incorporates a USB charging port for conveniently charging your devices on your desk.