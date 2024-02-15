Lian Li's protoype desk PC case has a transparent OLED screen built into it

Lian Li showed off a prototype of its next-generation standing desk PC case called the DK-07, sporting some serious tech. The new case features a full-blown transparent OLED display in the middle of the case. A release date was not disclosed, but we suspect this newly refreshed desk case might arrive later in the year.

This new Lian Li prototype desk is an evolution of its outgoing DK-05F and DK-04F standing desk PC cases. The new model comes in a slightly different form factor and features a slightly different layout for the PC components inside. The star of the show is the all-new OLED panel. The panel is a transparent 30' OLED display from LG that sits right below the built-in monitor desk arm and right above where your keyboard and mouse would be located. The monitor's job is to give the desk a bit of an aesthetic flair and give the case more user customizability. This is not meant to really to be used like a traditional monitor; instead, it's designed to display things like pictures and animated wallpapers. You can still use the monitor like a traditional monitor, but it won't be great in that role.



The interior supports up to 12 fans in total. Six of these fan mounts are located in the rear of the case, three are right next to the motherboard tray, and three more are installed on the side of the desk all supporting 120 mm chassis fans.

Alternatively, the six 120 mm fan mounts at the rear can be adapted to support five 140 mm fans instead, but you do lose that sixth chassis fan (the same goes for the three side fans). All these fan mounts can accommodate radiators and AIOs too, including dual 360 mm or 280 mm radiators at the rear, and a single 360 mm radiator at the side and next to the motherboard tray.

The DK-07 supports quadruple-slot GPUs and comes with a special horizontal mount that orients the front of the graphics card toward the glass for aesthetic purposes. There's also four storage bays in the desk that can accommodate either 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch HDDs/SSDs.

Lian Li says an alternate version of the desk PC without the OLED panel is also being considered. Creating a display-less variant will inevitably drive the price down of this new PC desk, for those who might not want the extra monitor or can't afford it.

Lian Li has fitted some additional accessories into the aluminum parts of the desk as well. To the right, there's a top accessible drawer with spacers separating the drawer into six individual storage zones. To the left, there is a temperature-controlled cupholder that will keep your drinks either hot or cold, as well as a retractable USB/power hub right above the cupholder. Lastly, Lian Li has fitted the DK-07 with a cut-out at the back, designed specifically to fit monitor arms.

Of course, the new desk also has height adjustments just like its predecessors. Lian Li's new desk PC case is shaping up to be one of the most feature-rich desk cases on the market. But we still don't know how much it will cost.