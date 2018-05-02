Trending

Noctua Releases All-New NF-A12x25 120mm Fan

By Components 

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

Noctua released a new 120mm fan called the NF-A12x25. It was designed from the ground up to deliver the best performance Noctua can offer for both high-pressure and high-flow applications. As a true all-rounder, the NF-A12x25 definitively takes the flagship spot in Noctua’s fan lineup.

Nothing says you value performance above all else like having a case filled with hearing aid-colored Noctua fans. That signature beige and tan color palette has been around long enough to gain notoriety. Last year, the company finally showed some willingness to change with the release of the black Chromax-edition fans, but Noctua is back to form with the NF-A12x25. The new flagship fan is a no-compromise all-rounder that’s all brown. It must be a point of pride for Noctua that its customers are willing to suffer the sight of its fans for the performance they provide.

Joking aside, the new NF-A12 is a product of over four years of development. It surpasses Noctua’s previous purpose-dedicated fans, the NF-F12 and NF-S12, in both static pressure and flow rate. As shown in Noctua’s testing, the NF-A12 maintains higher pressure while delivering more airflow at all but the extreme ends of the RPM range.

To achieve this high performance while maintaining comparable noise levels, Noctua had to use new materials and construction methods that allowed it to reduce the blade-to-frame gap on the NF-A12 to only 0.5mm. Noctua claims that the NF-A12 is so effective that it will even outperform most 140mm fans. The company has created a special 120mm-to-140mm adapter, the NA-SFMA1, so that the NF-A12 can be used on 140mm radiators.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The NF-A12x25 is available in three versions. The NF-A12x25 PWM is driven from a 4-pin PWM header and has an RPM range of 450 to 2,000. The NF-A12x25 FLX is driven by a 3-pin header and has adapters to run it at 1,350 RPM, 1,700 RPM, and 2,000 RPM. The NF-A12x25 ULN is also driven by a 3-pin header and has adapters to run it at 900 RPM and 1,200 RPM.

The NF-A12x25 is available now at Amazon. All versions have an MSRP of $30. The NA-SFMA1 adapter is also available immediately for $12.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • purchin 02 May 2018 15:28
    What are the compatible CPU cases for this 120mm fan?
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 02 May 2018 15:49
    It's a standard sized fan. It's up to you to figure out if it will fit in the case of your choice.
    Reply
  • lun471k 02 May 2018 15:51
    I'm wondering if that question is serious or not. Nonetheless, hurray for a new Noctua fan. I've been using these on an old H100 and it's been working (quiet) wonders for 7 years.
    Reply
  • jaexyr 02 May 2018 16:28
    I want to try Noctua, but they are so ugly I just can't
    Reply
  • BaRoMeTrIc 02 May 2018 20:37
    the baby-poo brown really goes well with my white and black theme, thanks noctua! noctua listen to us, the consumers. make black/grey versions of your fans. you're forcing me to buy be quiet! because of this.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 03 May 2018 00:24
    Noctua is just being stubborn and want to stand out from other cooler color schemes. They could not have picked a worse puke color and I think it's just stupid. They would draw so many more customers going with a black variant. But I solved that problem myself by painting the fan cowlings of my NH-D14 with Testor's matte black model paint. The fan color is still the same ugly brown, but it looks so much better and when powered you really can't tell anyway as only one fan is visible (intake one in the front). Never paint the fan blades BTW as the paint can throw off fan balance and kill the motor prematurely.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 03 May 2018 06:19
    Personally, if I buy a Noctua fan, you can bet your backside I want it in their trademark colours so that the world can immediately see that I bought a top quality fan!
    Reply
  • stdragon 03 May 2018 15:32
    Drop the brown plastic please.
    Reply
  • dudmont 03 May 2018 17:41
    I don't give 2 "fill in the blanks" what color they are, if I'm going to buy the best fan in the respective sizes.
    Can't wait for the 140mm to come out.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 03 May 2018 17:42
    20938119 said:
    Drop the brown plastic please.

    Or at the very least offer different color options to expand a wider customer base, especially with Noctua's pricing segment on air coolers and fans. I know several builders who have gone with Phanteck's similar-to-NH D14-performing PH-TC14 line which offers multiple color options including the heatsink itself. A lot of we PC nerds are "sphincteral" and are OCD and want a build color theme to match. Especially with so many cases with glass/plexiglass side windows for showing off the hardware.
    Reply